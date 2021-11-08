Pastry chef recreates Chamber’s weapons out of chocolate

A renowned pastry chef modelled Chamber’s weapons out of chocolate, adding a delicious twist on VALORANT’s newest agent.

Chamber is the upcoming VALORANT Sentinel agent with a focus on gunplay and taking the fight to the enemy. Chamber can equip a heavy pistol with his Headhunter ability, featuring an ADS option and high damage output. His Tour de Force ultimate ability summons a custom sniper rifle that kills enemies with one shot, making him a dangerous adversary. One pastry chef recently added a fun twist to Chamber’s weapons by recreating them with chocolate.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWBULk3pJhL/?utm_medium=copy_link

Pastry Academy head instructor and co-founder Amaury Guichon was challenged by Riot Games to create Chamber’s weapons with chocolate and uploaded a video today to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the intricate process. Every part of Chamber’s heavy pistol and the rifle is edible and painstakingly painted, and is designed to mimic its in-game counterpart.

Guichon recreated every angle and small detail of the French agent’s arsenal by creating molds of chocolate. Each piece was carved, sanded, and painted to match the gold color scheme. Each weapon is massive, and fans can see just how big the heavy pistol is when Guichon picks it up at the end of the clip. The recreation of the VALORANT weapons is impressive, but Guichon has a long list of incredible chocolate creations. He recently created a 90-pound chocolate whale and a seven-foot-tall chocolate version of the Statue of Liberty.

While the chocolate versions of Chamber’s weapons might be delicious, they are less deadly than their in-game counterparts. Don’t expect a sweet surprise when you encounter Chamber in upcoming matches.

