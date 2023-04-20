One VALORANT Challengers league has more hours watched than two international VCT leagues

Closing in on the number one spot.

While VALORANT’s VCT 2023 Americas League leads the Champions event viewership pack, one region is hot on its heels and has even surpassed two of the biggest leagues.

VCT 2023: Japan Split One has eclipsed both the Pacific and EMEA leagues by hundreds of thousands of hours watched throughout its VALORANT tournament season, according to stats tracking site Esports Charts. Additionally, this is only the first qualifying stage in Japan, with the second event currently underway.

Split One boasted 9,169,624 watched hours, just behind Americas.

The VCT Pacific League trailed Japan, coming in third with 8,772,894 hours. It still sits significantly ahead of the 2023 EMEA League for split views.

Peak viewership was a different story though. The Japanese competition’s peak viewership was less than half the Pacific’s in the end. The Pacific league hit a 336,722 viewership peak while Japan managed to reach just 175,982.

VCT 2023: Japan Split One came to end on March 19 with FENNEL taking down Crazy Raccoon 3-0 in the final stage of the event. After the final result, six Japanese teams progressed to the second stage.

With the second Japan stage as well as the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific leagues all still underway, there’s still no clear viewership victor across the VALORANT comps. We’ll be able to declare a true winner as all playoffs conclude in June.

The last matches of VCT Japan Split Two decide which teams make their way to the VCT: Pacific Ascension, featuring top Asia and Oceanic squads.

There’s currently no set date for that next VALORANT event.