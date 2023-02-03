One of the brightest VALORANT stars in Pacific region is out of VCT LOCK//IN due to wrist injury

Talon Esports’ star player Patiphan Chaiwong will miss the inaugural VALORANT event for franchised teams—VCT LOCK//IN in São Paulo, Brazil—to treat his wrist injury and begin the rehabilitation steps, the organization announced today.

“We are sad to announce that Patiplhan will not be traveling with the VALORANT team to Brazil for the upcoming 2023 VCT LOCK//IN event,” Talon said. “Due to required surgery on his wrist, we, along with Patiphan, his parents, and doctor have collectively decided that staying in Thailand for rehabilitation will be the best course of action. Health has and will always remain our number one priority as we want all our players to develop long successful playing careers.”

VCT LOCK//IN would have been Patiphan’s return to professional VALORANT after he left the scene in 2022 to return to the Overwatch League and play for the Los Angeles Gladiator. Unfortunately, he is having to deal with a wrist injury for the second time in his short career. The Thai player had to take a break during VCT Stage Three in 2021 because he had been playing with an injured wrist for months and recovered in time for VALORANT Champions 2021 at the end of that year. Talon didn’t say when it expects Patiphan to be able to compete again.

The absence of Patiphan in Brazil could spell trouble for Talon in the first event of the season since they could be eliminated if they lose their first match because it is a single-elimination tournament. Talon will face MIBR, one of the home teams, in the opening match and play with Thanamethk “Crws” Mahatthananuyut, Itthirit “foxz” Ngamsaard, Panyawat “sushiboys” Subsiriroj, Apiwat “GarnetS” Apiraksukumal, and Jittana “JitboyS” Nokngam.

VCT LOCK//IN will run from Feb. 13 to March 4, featuring the 30 partnered VALORANT teams across the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific regions plus two Chinese teams in the form of EDward Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix ZHUQUE.