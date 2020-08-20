Riot is back in business after taking a week-long break.

This time, instead of focusing on agent balance, VALORANT Patch 1.06 is all about shotguns.

The developers are tuning down the Bucky and Judge and making the game’s trusty shotguns far less accurate in the air. Besides that, audio and visuals blinding effects have been adjusted and plenty of bugs have been fixed.

Here’s the full list of changes for VALORANT Patch 1.06.

Agent updates

The audio and visuals for blinding effects—Phoenix’s Curve and Breach’s Flash—should indicate where to turn away, and when it’s safe to look again.

Weapon updates

All shotguns updated to be less accurate when fired while in the air

Spread penalty when in the air increased from 0.5 to 1.25

While shotguns are doing well in situations they are supposed to, “there’s been overly frustrating moments where people are accurate with these weapons while in the air,” Riot says. “We hope to curb some of those encounters while still making them possible if you catch an opponent at a short distance”

Quality of life

In Collection menu screens, the “Show Owned Only” toggle now persists between screens and client restarts

Bug fixes