Riot is back in business after taking a week-long break.
This time, instead of focusing on agent balance, VALORANT Patch 1.06 is all about shotguns.
The developers are tuning down the Bucky and Judge and making the game’s trusty shotguns far less accurate in the air. Besides that, audio and visuals blinding effects have been adjusted and plenty of bugs have been fixed.
Here’s the full list of changes for VALORANT Patch 1.06.
Agent updates
- The audio and visuals for blinding effects—Phoenix’s Curve and Breach’s Flash—should indicate where to turn away, and when it’s safe to look again.
Weapon updates
- All shotguns updated to be less accurate when fired while in the air
- Spread penalty when in the air increased from 0.5 to 1.25
- While shotguns are doing well in situations they are supposed to, “there’s been overly frustrating moments where people are accurate with these weapons while in the air,” Riot says. “We hope to curb some of those encounters while still making them possible if you catch an opponent at a short distance”
Quality of life
- In Collection menu screens, the “Show Owned Only” toggle now persists between screens and client restarts
Bug fixes
- Potential fix for the bug where the player’s HUD sometimes disappears
- Fixed a bug in deathmatch match history and match details where ties between 3 or more players were not displaying as a tie, instead of showing the lowest rank as if they were not tied (so a three-way tie for second would show fourth place instead of second place)
- Fixed a bug that allowed progress towards competitive matchmaking for new players by forfeiting unrated games
- Forfeited games will not count towards the Competitive requirement for the team who forfeited
- Fixed a bug where “Missing String Table” would appear in the chat log
- Fixed a bug where strange player names could appear in chat when managing party invites
- Fixed a bug where some players were missing rewards after reaching the end of Agent Contracts or the Act Battlepass. Playing a game should grant the missing rewards, including missing rewards from Act one