Riot Games is dropping a new VALORANT patch today.

Because the best teams in the world are currently fighting for the title during VALORANT Champions, the developers have chosen not to make any major updates to agents or systems. Instead, Patch 5.05 will feature a series of bug fixes.

Most of the bug fixes are related to the social aspects of the game, but some minor gameplay fixes have also been included in the tiny patch. Patch 5.05 is set to hit the live servers today in Europe and North America.

Here are the notes and updates for VALORANT Patch 5.05.

Social updates

Fixed an issue that allowed you to report yourself

Fixed an issue where some of you did not receive a notification when attempting to join a party you’ve been kicked from

Fixed an issue where a blank user would appear in the Social Panel when joining a party where players are in-game

Fixed an issue where you could not successfully report a player in Agent Select after the game has been running for 30 minutes

Fixed an issue where players with non-English characters in their Riot IDs could not be found via Invite by Riot ID

Fixed an issue that caused the Context Menu and Friend Note text fields to close when a Friend’s status updated in the Social Panel

Fixed an issue that caused the Party Leader’s matchmaking lobby selection to affect in-game Party Members’ status in the Social Panel

Gameplay systems updates