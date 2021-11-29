Nivera reportedly tests positive for COVID-19 at VALORANT Champions

Belgian Team Liquid player Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom has tested positive for COVID-19 just two days before the start of VALORANT Champions, the most prestigious tournament of the year for Riot Games’ FPS, according to reports by Upcomer and VALORANT Zone.

Nivera will likely play in the $1 million tournament despite testing positive, according to Upcomer. Liquid will start their campaign on Thursday, Dec. 1 against KRU Esports and the game might not take place on the competition’s stage as a result of Nivera’s positive test. VALORANT Champions will be held in a LAN environment in Berlin, Germany.

Riot reportedly used PCR testing and Nivera’s came back positive recently at the tournament location. He contracted COVID-19 a few weeks ago and has since recovered from it, according to Upcomer. Should the test result be confirmed, Nivera could have to do a quarantine in accordance with Germany’s health protocols.

Nivera is a relatively new addition to Liquid’s squad, having joined the Dutch organization to play alongside his brother Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom in September in place of James “Kryptix” Affleck, who left the active lineup to deal with personal issues.

The 20-year-old Belgian has had a positive impact on Liquid so far. He helped them win the VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier over Guild Esports in October and conquer Red Bull Home Ground No. 2 earlier this month over Acend.

VALORANT Zone has reached out to Liquid and Riot, but the organization and game developer have declined to comment on the report.

