Nitr0’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

100T's Nitro is a force to be reckoned with.

The legendary Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella made the switch from professional CS:GO to VALORANT in August, despite his accomplishments.

The in-game leader of Team Liquid, who completed the IEM Grand Slam in 2019 by winning four S-tier CS:GO tournaments and taking home the $1 million grand prize, said goodbye to his team and joined 100 Thieves’ newly formed VALORANT squad.

After struggling to perform well in tournaments with a lineup full of former PUBG players, 100 Thieves decided to focus on constructing a roster around nitr0 and the captain of the team, Spencer “Hiko” Martin.

Nitr0 and Hiko have yet to make their debut as a team, but big things are expected from the duo.

Here’s nitr0’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI400In-game Sensitivity0.55
eDPI220Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate500Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G Pro Wireless

Crosshair settings

ColorWhiteInner Lines1 / 4 / 2 / 2
OutlinesOn / 1 / 2Outer Lines0 / 0 / 0 /0
Center DotOffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpace Bar
Ability 1E
Ability 2Q
Ability 3C
Utlimate AbilityG
Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Me

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingNone
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOff
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TI

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOff
Minimap Size1.1
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways