Nitr0’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

The legendary Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella made the switch from professional CS:GO to VALORANT in August, despite his accomplishments.
The in-game leader of Team Liquid, who completed the IEM Grand Slam in 2019 by winning four S-tier CS:GO tournaments and taking home the $1 million grand prize, said goodbye to his team and joined 100 Thieves’ newly formed VALORANT squad.
After struggling to perform well in tournaments with a lineup full of former PUBG players, 100 Thieves decided to focus on constructing a roster around nitr0 and the captain of the team, Spencer “Hiko” Martin.
Nitr0 and Hiko have yet to make their debut as a team, but big things are expected from the duo.