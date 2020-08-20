Nitr0’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

100T's Nitro is a force to be reckoned with.

The legendary Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella made the switch from professional CS:GO to VALORANT in August, despite his accomplishments.

The in-game leader of Team Liquid, who completed the IEM Grand Slam in 2019 by winning four S-tier CS:GO tournaments and taking home the $1 million grand prize, said goodbye to his team and joined 100 Thieves’ newly formed VALORANT squad.

After struggling to perform well in tournaments with a lineup full of former PUBG players, 100 Thieves decided to focus on constructing a roster around nitr0 and the captain of the team, Spencer “Hiko” Martin.

Nitr0 and Hiko have yet to make their debut as a team, but big things are expected from the duo.

Here’s nitr0’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 400 In-game Sensitivity 0.55 eDPI 220 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 500 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G Pro Wireless

Crosshair settings

Color White Inner Lines 1 / 4 / 2 / 2 Outlines On / 1 / 2 Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 /0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Space Bar Ability 1 E Ability 2 Q Ability 3 C Utlimate Ability G Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Me

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity Off UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TI

Map settings