NiP benches CREA from its VALORANT lineup

The French player said he had several moments of self-doubt over the last few months, which took a toll on his individual performance.

Ninjas in Pyjamas’ VALORANT roster has been depleted to just four players after the organization moved Charles “CREA” Beauvois to the bench today.

The Viper main had been playing for NiP since July 2020, when he joined alongside Enzo “Fearoth” Mestari and Damien “HyP” Souville. He helped them win one smaller event, the GLX Elite Europe, but NiP didn’t make it into VCT Masters Two Reykjavik and struggled during the EU VCT: Stage Three Challengers, failing to get past the closed qualifiers.

Today, we say farewell to @creativ_b. The man’s stuck with us through an incredibly tough year of online-only matches, and we wish him the brightest of futures in @PlayValorant.



Au revoir, Charles! ❤️ https://t.co/Myu7dgKQCP pic.twitter.com/Y3goRToURI — Ninjas in Pyjamas (@NIP) August 23, 2021

“Unfortunately for me and the team, my performances have been less and less convincing over time,” CREA said in a personals statement. He played with Viper in 53.3 percent of his matches over the last 90 days and averaged 179.9 ACS, 0.96 K/D, and 125.8 ADR, according to VLR.gg’s statistics.

“Although I almost always felt that I was having a positive impact from a strategic and human point of view, my individual stats were not up to scratch,” CREA said. “In the last few months, I have had several moments of self-doubt which have negatively affected my individual performance.”

The French player said he lost the joy and happiness of playing and will take some time off to think about the past year before he joins another team. With him off the squad, NiP will have to sign a new player to complete the lineup that’s now composed of Adam “ec1s” Eccles, Yaroslav “Jady” Nikolaev, Egor “chiwawa” Stepanyuk, and Emir “rhyme” Muminovic.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.