Ninjas in Pyjamas unveils VALORANT roster

The org is taking a new direction with its roster.

Ninjas in Pyjamas has revealed its new VALORANT roster, which consists of a lineup of South American players.

It’s a significant change of direction when compared to the team’s previous roster. Until the beginning of December 2021, the Swedish organization employed European players, like Adam “ec1s“ Eccles.

The org has now picked up a mixture of experienced and up-and-coming players from Brazil and Argentina.

When it comes to experienced players, Alexandre "xand" Zizi and Benjamin "bnj" Rabinovich come to mind.

When it comes to experienced players, Alexandre “xand” Zizi and Benjamin “bnj” Rabinovich come to mind. Xand made a name for himself in FURIA Esports, where he played last year. With the Brazilian org, he managed to come out on top in the VCT: South America Last Chance Qualifier and qualify for Champions, where he finished in the group stage.

Bnj, on the other hand, joined KRÜ Esports in March 2021 and took part in Masters Reykjavík. In June, the Argentinian moved to the squad’s inactive roster, and therefore wasn’t a part of the team’s campaign in Masters Berlin and Champions.

The remaining trio of Walney “Jonn” Reis, Gabriel “bezn1” Luis da Costa and Cauan “cauanzin” Pereira have little inexperience in professional VALORANT outside their home region. But, between them, they’ve secured numerous top-three finishes in B-tier events, which make them interesting prospects to watch in the future.

The first tournament that NiP’s new roster will take part in is the VCT 2022: Brazil Stage One Challenger closed qualifier, which kicks off today.

