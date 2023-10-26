New Cypher interaction on VALORANT test servers possibly teasing huge buff in future patch

With the latest VALORANT influencer event underway, all eyes have been turned to the game’s flashy new duelist, Iso. There is, however, one other existing agent that is commanding a bit more attention, especially from sentinel players who are looking to expand their agent pool.

On the VALORANT test servers, Cypher players have noticed that when a player steps through one of their Trapwires, the trap does not disappear once activated by a player, clone, or other controllable moving ability. Instead, it pops its damage on the affected target, pauses for a second, and then reactivates in the same spot.

Fio do cypher ta bugado ou é um buff??

ao passar por ele ele ativa porem ele não desaparece, ele continua lá e se alguém passar de novo ele é ativado novamente.

Nota que se atirar nele ele quebra.

Isso está presente no serv dos influncers.#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/YBaO1BpqI4 — Marp🗡 (@Marpkat_) October 26, 2023

The only way to get rid of the wire is by shooting it outright, which is a massive buff for Cypher since he doesn’t have to worry about abilities such as Yoru’s Fakeout clone, Skye’s Trailblazer, Fade’s Prowler, or Raze’s Boombot. These agents are relative counters to Cypher, since they can use their own utility to get rid of a trap while the rest of their team streams onto site.

Players are willing to expend one of their abilities if they aren’t able to shoot the trap themselves, but now, they must swing out and expose themselves to take out the wire anyway. This should allow Cypher and his teammates to grab a quick trade on whoever is running through the affected area.

Don’t celebrate too early, Cypher mains. There is also a possibility that this change was an unintended glitch that accidentally shipped out with the activation of the testing servers, meaning that they will be reverted to normal and no changes will be made. But if these changes are intended and break into live, we could see even more players opt for some Cypher as they climb the leaderboards.

In the meantime, the VALORANT community still has its sights set on Iso, and for good reason. The unique agent is collecting highlight plays around the world with his new ultimate ability that forces enemies into a 1v1 to the death, as he finds his place within the solo queue and competitive meta.

