NAts’ settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Gambit’s Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin was one of the standout players at VCT Masters Berlin this September. The 19-year-old was key to the team’s success at the international tournament.
Known for his unique skillset on Viper and Cypher, the talented young Russian should now be considered one of the very best VALORANT players in the world. Not only does nAts record incredible numbers, often top-fragging for his team, but he’s also capable of controlling and dictating the pace of the game with his intelligent reads on the meta.