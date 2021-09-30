NAts’ settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Gambit’s Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin was one of the standout players at VCT Masters Berlin this September. The 19-year-old was key to the team’s success at the international tournament.

Known for his unique skillset on Viper and Cypher, the talented young Russian should now be considered one of the very best VALORANT players in the world. Not only does nAts record incredible numbers, often top-fragging for his team, but he’s also capable of controlling and dictating the pace of the game with his intelligent reads on the meta.

Here’s nAts’ full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.49 eDPI 392 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 BenQ Zowie S2

Crosshair settings

Color Green Inner Lines 1 / 2 / 1 / 2 Outlines Off / 1 / 1 Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off / 1 / 2 Fade / Movement / Firing Error On / Off / Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Space Bar / Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 Mouse 4 Ability 2 4 Ability 3 C Ultimate Ability X HyperX Alloy FPS Pro

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing MSAA 2x Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 16x Texture Quality Medium Improve Clarity Off UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows On Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super

Map settings