NAts’ settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

The talented young Russian is unstoppable.

Photo via Riot Games

Gambit’s Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin was one of the standout players at VCT Masters Berlin this September. The 19-year-old was key to the team’s success at the international tournament. 

Known for his unique skillset on Viper and Cypher, the talented young Russian should now be considered one of the very best VALORANT players in the world. Not only does nAts record incredible numbers, often top-fragging for his team, but he’s also capable of controlling and dictating the pace of the game with his intelligent reads on the meta.

Here’s nAts’ full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.49
eDPI392Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
BenQ Zowie S2

Crosshair settings

ColorGreenInner Lines1 / 2 / 1 / 2
OutlinesOff / 1 / 1Outer Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot Off / 1 / 2Fade / Movement / Firing ErrorOn / Off / Off

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpace Bar / Mouse Wheel Down
Ability 1Mouse 4
Ability 24
Ability 3C
Ultimate AbilityX
HyperX Alloy FPS Pro

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingMSAA 2x
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering16x
Texture QualityMediumImprove ClarityOff
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOn
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOn
Minimap Size1.1
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways