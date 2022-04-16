Nadeshot’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

As the founder and primary face of the 100 Thieves organization, Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag is one of the most recognizable faces in esports. While 100T has found a great amount of success when it comes to brand-building and merch-moving, Nadeshot has said multiple times that his goal is to win championships across League of Legends, Call of Duty, and VALORANT.

100T has been an active part of competitive VALORANT for almost two years now, and Nadeshot has been playing more on stream, alongside popular streamer and former NA CS:GO pro Tarik, grinding his way up to Immortal. A former championship-caliber Call of Duty player, Nadeshot can grind his way to the top of a ranked leaderboard.

Here is 100T founder Nadeshot’s list of VALORANT settings, including his mouse sensitivity, crosshair settings, keybinds, graphic settings, and more.

Mouse settings

DPI800
In-game Sensitivity0.35
Scoped Sensitivity1.0
Logitech G Pro

Crosshair settings

ColorWhiteInner Lines1 / 4 / 2 / 0
OutlinesOffOuter Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot OffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff / Off / Off
Crosshair profile code: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpacebar
Ability 1C
Ability 2Q
Ability 3E
Ultimate AbilityX
Epic of Higround

Video and monitor settings

Refresh rate240 Hz
Resolution1680 x 1050
GraphicsLow
VignetteOn
VSyncOff
Anti-AliasingMSAA 4x
Anisotropic Filtering4x
Improve ClarityOn
[BETA] Experimental SharpeningOff
BloomOn
DistortionOff
Cast ShadowsOff
Asus PG279QM