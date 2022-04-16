Nadeshot’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

As the founder and primary face of the 100 Thieves organization, Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag is one of the most recognizable faces in esports. While 100T has found a great amount of success when it comes to brand-building and merch-moving, Nadeshot has said multiple times that his goal is to win championships across League of Legends, Call of Duty, and VALORANT.

100T has been an active part of competitive VALORANT for almost two years now, and Nadeshot has been playing more on stream, alongside popular streamer and former NA CS:GO pro Tarik, grinding his way up to Immortal. A former championship-caliber Call of Duty player, Nadeshot can grind his way to the top of a ranked leaderboard.

Here is 100T founder Nadeshot’s list of VALORANT settings, including his mouse sensitivity, crosshair settings, keybinds, graphic settings, and more.

Mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.35 Scoped Sensitivity 1.0 Logitech G Pro

Crosshair settings

Color White Inner Lines 1 / 4 / 2 / 0 Outlines Off Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off / Off / Off Crosshair profile code: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Spacebar Ability 1 C Ability 2 Q Ability 3 E Ultimate Ability X Epic of Higround

Video and monitor settings