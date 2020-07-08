N0thing’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Known for his service to Counter-Strike, Jordan “n0thing” Gilbert is one of the most prolific players in North American history, having competed at a professional level for nearly a decade.
The 29-year-old has had a long and fruitless career playing for Evil Geniuses, CompLexity Gaming, Cloud9, and most recently, Old Guys Club, but since the release of VALORANT, n0thing has put Counter-Strike to the wayside.
He hasn’t given up his career just yet but competing, grinding the ladder, and streaming VALORANT have been his top priority.
N0thing is a Brimstone specialist and with his unique ability to take control of a map with his smoke grenades, he’s seen wide success with the agent.
Here’s a full list of n0thing’s VALORANT settings.