N0thing’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

With almost a decade of first-person shooter experience under his belt, n0thing knows best.

Known for his service to Counter-Strike, Jordan “n0thing” Gilbert is one of the most prolific players in North American history, having competed at a professional level for nearly a decade. 

The 29-year-old has had a long and fruitless career playing for Evil Geniuses, CompLexity Gaming, Cloud9, and most recently, Old Guys Club, but since the release of VALORANT, n0thing has put Counter-Strike to the wayside. 

He hasn’t given up his career just yet but competing, grinding the ladder, and streaming VALORANT have been his top priority. 

N0thing is a Brimstone specialist and with his unique ability to take control of a map with his smoke grenades, he’s seen wide success with the agent. 

Here’s a full list of n0thing’s VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI400In-game Sensitivity0.674
eDPI269.6Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G100s Custom

Crosshair settings

ColorGreenInner Lines1 / 7 / 2 / 7
OutlinesOn / 0.964 / 1Outer Lines0 / 0 / 0 /0
Center DotOffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpMouse Wheel Down
Ability 1Mouse 5
Ability 2C
Ability 3Q
Utlimate AbilityE
Hyperx Alloy Elite

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingNone
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOn
UI QualityLowBloomOff
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI FE

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOff
Minimap Size1.1
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways