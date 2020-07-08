N0thing’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

With almost a decade of first-person shooter experience under his belt, n0thing knows best.

Known for his service to Counter-Strike, Jordan “n0thing” Gilbert is one of the most prolific players in North American history, having competed at a professional level for nearly a decade.

The 29-year-old has had a long and fruitless career playing for Evil Geniuses, CompLexity Gaming, Cloud9, and most recently, Old Guys Club, but since the release of VALORANT, n0thing has put Counter-Strike to the wayside.

He hasn’t given up his career just yet but competing, grinding the ladder, and streaming VALORANT have been his top priority.

N0thing is a Brimstone specialist and with his unique ability to take control of a map with his smoke grenades, he’s seen wide success with the agent.

Here’s a full list of n0thing’s VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 400 In-game Sensitivity 0.674 eDPI 269.6 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G100s Custom

Crosshair settings

Color Green Inner Lines 1 / 7 / 2 / 7 Outlines On / 0.964 / 1 Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 /0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 Mouse 5 Ability 2 C Ability 3 Q Utlimate Ability E Hyperx Alloy Elite

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity On UI Quality Low Bloom Off Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI FE

Map settings