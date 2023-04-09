Most-viewed Pacific VALORANT match sees Dep revitalize Japanese scene with all-star Jett performance

After a huge loss against DRX to start their VCT Pacific 2023 season, ZETA DIVISION are now in the driver’s seat, thanks in no small part to an MVP performance from Japanese Jett superstar Yuma “Dep” Hashimoto.

In a thrilling victory over Global Esports, ZETA DIVISION responded with a series win despite dropping the opening map for the second week in a row. But unlike the first two weeks, ZETA DIVISION could rely on an outstanding display from Dep, one that captivated the largest viewing audience for a Pacific match ever.

The match between ZETA DIVISION and Global Esports rocketed past the previously held top Pacific match in peak viewership, reaching the 336,140 viewer mark, according to Esports Charts. The previous top match was ZETA DIVISION’s week two match against RRQ, which peaked at 272,093. In fact, three of the top five Pacific matches in viewership are ZETA DIVISION matches, which is unsurprising given how much of a viewership boon Japan has become for VALORANT.

What was surprising in today’s match was just how impressive Dep looked on Jett. The former Overwatch and PUBG pro averaged 26 kills across each map, but he saved his best work for the final map on Haven, where he dropped 29 kills while only giving up 12 deaths, notching 241 points of damage per round. Across the whole series, he won 15 out of his 23 opening duels.

ZETA DIVISION has been the bright spot of Japanese VALORANT, with counterparts DetonatioN FocusMe struggling with an 0-3 record and only one map win to their name over the first three weeks. But the two teams will finally do battle against each other next week, on April 16, in a match that will surely captivate the engaged and passionate Japanese VALORANT fanbase.