Liquid for life? Only one VALORANT superstar signed a 4-year max deal with an EMEA team in VCT

Following the release of the VALORANT Champions Tour International League Global Contract Database (GCD) today, those interested in some of the contract details for the top VCT players can now view them.

Included in the GCD is the length of contracts for each player, with the minimum being a one-year deal through the 2023 season and the max being four. But only one single player in the entire VCT EMEA league opted to sign with one team for four years.

Happy to announce I’ve joined @LiquidValorant

I’ll always try to do my best🐼

Hope you will support me and my new team☺️#nAts #TeamLiquid #Valorant pic.twitter.com/3D0EtGRwuj — nAts (@nAts__ss) November 11, 2022

Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin, former M3C superstar and Masters Berlin 2021 winner, joined Team Liquid during this past offseason and has signed a four-year deal with the organization through 2026. As for the rest of Liquid, Sayf is signed through 2025 after signing a three-year deal, Redgar and soulcas are signed through 2024, and Jamppi is currently only signed through the 2023 season.

NAts, Redgar, and Sayf all signed new contracts this offseason after joining Liquid following the departures of ScreaM and Nivera. Dimasick, who started for the team at the end of the 2022 season, is still under contract through 2023 but is currently listed as inactive.

Across both the EMEA and Americas Leagues, four-year deals are very rare. In those two leagues, only sixth man Mateja “qpert” Mijović of Cloud9 signed a four-year deal other than nAts. That’s not the case in the Pacific League, though, as the entire player rosters for Team Secret and ZETA DIVISION all signed four-year deals, in addition to a handful of other players around the league in Asia.

While nAts is under contract with Liquid for the next four years, it doesn’t necessarily mean that nAts will for sure play for Liquid for all four years. He can still be traded or released from his contract, according to Riot’s roster creation rulebook.

The new Liquid lineup will make its debut at the VCT 2023 Kickoff event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in February.