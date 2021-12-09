Leaf’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Nathan “leaf” Orf has come out of the gates swinging in VALORANT.
The 18-year-old has quickly established himself as one of the most mechanically impressive players in all of North America, going head-to-head with some of the best in the world.
He put on a show at VCT Champions in December 2021, despite ultimately losing to Europe’s Team Liquid in the quarterfinals of the tournament. His confidence was apparent on the international stage.
Here’s leaf’s full list of VALORANT settings.
Mouse settings
Logitech G Pro X Superlight
|DPI
|800
|In-game Sensitivity
|0.5
|eDPI
|200
|Scoped Sensitivity
|1
|Polling Rate
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
Crosshair settings
|Color
|White
|Inner Lines
|1 / 6 / 2 / 3
|Outlines
|Off
|Outer Lines
|0 / 0 / 0 / 0
|Center Dot
|Off
|Fade / Movement / Firing Error
|Off / Off / Off
Key bindings
HyperX Alloy FPS Pro
|Crouch
|Left Ctrl
|Walk
|Left Shift
|Jump
|Mouse Wheel Down
|Ability 1
|E
|Ability 2
|Q
|Ability 3
|C
|Ultimate Ability
|X
Video settings
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080
|Material Quality
|Low
|Anti-Aliasing
|None
|Detail Quality
|Miedum
|Anisotropic Filtering
|1x
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|UI Quality
|Low
|Bloom
|On
|Vignette
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Vsync
|Off
|First Person Shadows
|Off
Map settings
|Rotate
|Rotate / Based on Side
|Keep Player Centered
|Off
|Minimap Size
|1.2
|Minimap Zoom
|0.9
|Minimap Vision Cones
|On
|Show Map Region Names
|Always
