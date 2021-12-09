Leaf’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Leaf blows away the competition.

Photo via Riot Games

Nathan “leaf” Orf has come out of the gates swinging in VALORANT.

The 18-year-old has quickly established himself as one of the most mechanically impressive players in all of North America, going head-to-head with some of the best in the world.

He put on a show at VCT Champions in December 2021, despite ultimately losing to Europe’s Team Liquid in the quarterfinals of the tournament. His confidence was apparent on the international stage.

Here’s leaf’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.5
eDPI200Scoped Sensitivity1
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Crosshair settings

ColorWhiteInner Lines1 / 6 / 2 / 3
OutlinesOffOuter Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot OffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff / Off / Off

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpMouse Wheel Down
Ability 1E
Ability 2Q
Ability 3C
Ultimate AbilityX
HyperX Alloy FPS Pro

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingNone
Detail QualityMiedumAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOff
UI QualityLowBloomOn
VignetteOffDistortionOff
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOff
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOff
Minimap Size1.2
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways

