Leaf’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Nathan “leaf” Orf has come out of the gates swinging in VALORANT.

The 18-year-old has quickly established himself as one of the most mechanically impressive players in all of North America, going head-to-head with some of the best in the world.

He put on a show at VCT Champions in December 2021, despite ultimately losing to Europe’s Team Liquid in the quarterfinals of the tournament. His confidence was apparent on the international stage.

Here’s leaf’s full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.5 eDPI 200 Scoped Sensitivity 1 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Crosshair settings

Color White Inner Lines 1 / 6 / 2 / 3 Outlines Off Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off / Off / Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 E Ability 2 Q Ability 3 C Ultimate Ability X HyperX Alloy FPS Pro

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Miedum Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity Off UI Quality Low Bloom On Vignette Off Distortion Off Vsync Off First Person Shadows Off Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Map settings

Rotate Rotate / Based on Side Keep Player Centered Off Minimap Size 1.2 Minimap Zoom 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones On Show Map Region Names Always

