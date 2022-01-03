KOI, Ibai and Piqué’s organization, reportedly aiming to enter VALORANT

The organization is looking to sign an international team, according to reports.

KOI, one of the newest esports organizations founded by FC Barcelona’s Gerard Piqué and popular Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos, is about to enter the VALORANT scene, according to Dexerto.

The team will reportedly be international, with its core coming from the previous UCAM Esports Club roster. Gabriel “shrew” Gessle, Oskar “PHYRN” Palmqvist, and Ladislav “Sacake’ Sachr” are expected to join KOI from UCAM. Their head coach and assistant coach from the Spanish team, Antonio “Aska” Lozano and Sergio “Sikako” Rodríguez, will reportedly sign with KOI as well. This move was first reported by Upcomer.

The trio should be accompanied by Joona “H1ber” Parviainen and Gabriel “starkk” Marques. The former’s last official team was Team Finest, which he left in the middle of November. Still, he’s reportedly been busy since then. He was one of the players going through trials with Fnatic, according to Dexerto.

Starkk, on the other hand, is a former CS:GO pro who’s been on a five-month hiatus from professional VALORANT since he left SAW at the end of July.

KOI has yet to officially confirm the signing of its VALORANT lineup. But last month, the organization unveiled its League of Legends squad in front of thousands of people at the Palau Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona. There, Ibai revealed that KOI planned to start a VALORANT division and that the first trials were already taking place.

The team will reportedly compete in VRL Spain, one of the regional leagues in Europe. You can find all the details about the 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour in our guide.