Knights VALORANT player Frosty found not guilty of assault

Third-party investigators found Knights VALORANT player Ashton “Frosty” Rakoske not guilty of assault, the organization announced today.

The 16-year-old was accused of sexual assault by former girlfriend Chennie in December, with the alleged assault taking place in July 2021, she claimed. The third-party investigation, which was conducted by the Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote law firm, found that Rakoske “did not commit an assault.”

Instead, they found that his conduct, while not assault, was “inappropriate” and “disrespectful,” they said in the statement released by Knights today.

Riot Games, the developer and main tournament organizer of VALORANT, said it’s still reviewing the results of the investigation. Rakoske may receive further punishment if that’s deemed necessary.

Knights will take “disciplinary actions” and “reformative measures” to ensure Rakoske can “mature and grow,” the organization said.

Following the result of the investigation, Rakoske said he’ll “improve himself” going forward. “While the investigation determined the allegations to be false, it did make me take a hard look at my attitude and behavior throughout my past relationship,” he said in a statement. “I am committed to learning, looking inward, and taking real steps to improve myself – particularly the way I communicate in personal relationships.”

Chennie, who accused Rakoske of assault, said that “the reducing of the text message screenshots I sent of him manipulating me to ‘disrespectful’ was disheartening when I first saw the statement.”

“I don’t regret coming out and I stand by everything I’ve ever said on my assault and treatment throughout the relationship,” she said.