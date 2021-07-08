KAY/O makes competitive debut in VCT Korea

VALORANT fans finally got to see KAY/O, the game’s new killer robot, in action during a VALORANT Champions Tour Korea Stage Three match between DAMWON Gaming and GOMA.

KAY/O is the new initiator that can suppress enemy abilities to help his team take and hold sites. He can also flash in with his FLASH/drive ability or deliver significant damage with his FRAG/ment ability.

KAY/O ALERT, I REPEAT



KAY/O in #VCT KR



GMG pull out the bot to try to fight against DK on Bind!https://t.co/afu4GefdLw — William Cho (@WillChobra) July 8, 2021

Many fans were excited for KAY/O to make his competitive debut in a professional match and he finally made an appearance in a Korean VCT series earlier today. GOMA’s Bangnan selected KAY/O in the second map of their match against DAMWON on Bind. GMG won the first map and were ready to close out the series 2-0—and KAY/O helped secure their victory.

Bangnan finished the map 21-17 and was only one kill behind SeliG, who ended up with 22 kills. He achieved a 198.3 average damage rating per round and killed two enemies in a round four times. He also managed to pull off three kills in the 14th round, although DWG still won the round.

It’s still too early to confirm if KAY/O will become a significant agent in the VALORANT meta, but his abilities make him a powerful choice in the right hands. Teams will likely continue experimenting with his suppression abilities and fans will probably see more teams use KAY/O in upcoming matches.

KAY/O isn’t available in competitive VALORANT’s Western regions yet, so fans will have to keep an eye on the Asian regions for now.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.