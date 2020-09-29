Jett and Reyna ultimates nerfed in VALORANT Patch 1.09

VALORANT‘s top duelist might need to sharpen her knives after Patch 1.09.

The upcoming update is introducing a slew of changes that may cause a major meta shift, according to a patch preview video from the Korean VALORANT channel. Riot has since released the full patch notes detailing all the changes. With the Operator undergoing heavy nerfs, Jett is already receiving an indirect hit. But Riot decided to further nerf the duelist, along with Reyna.

Jett’s Blade Storm is being targeted, likely due to its outplay potential in higher ranks. Players can easily one-shot their opponent and use Jett’s mobility to reposition for their next target.

But Patch 1.09 reduces the headshot amplifier from three to two when using Burst Fire (RMB), initially translated by Liquipedia. And Burst Fire will now have a damage falloff that begins at 12 meters and drops steadily to 35 damage. There will also be a delay between using RMB shots, increasing to 0.45 seconds from 0.33 seconds.

Pair these changes with the harsh Operator nerfs and Jett might have a difficult time keeping her head above water. The Op’s price is being increased to 5,000 and it’s getting nerfs to its rate of fire, scoped movement speed, deadzone accuracy, and instant equip time nerfs. Since the majority of Jett players use the Operator, both might decrease in prevalence going forward.

And Reyna’s rate of fire during her ultimate is being decreased from 25 to 15 percent. While the duelist is known for stomping in the lower ranks, this should give opponents a chance during one-on-one gun fights.