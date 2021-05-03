Jamppi settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Europe's finest.

Photo via ENCE

One of Counter-Strike’s youngest and most promising players made the switch to VALORANT in January 2021 after being banned from Valve-sponsored events due to a VAC ban dating back to 2015.

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen has since been unbanned following new RMR eligibility guidelines, but he remains dedicated to pursuing a career in VALORANT.

After just six months of playing and competing in the game, the 19-year-old qualified for VCT Masters Reykjavík with Team Liquid. He has been an integral part of the team, helping to carry with agents like Jett and Killjoy alongside Scream.

Jamppi is one of Europe's most aggressive players with an OP. He's a player that's not afraid to take a duel, peek an unfavorable angle, or dash face-first into a site. He's hit or miss at times, but he mostly hits.

Here’s Jamppi's full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI800In-game Sensitivity0.317
eDPI253Scoped Sensitivity1.009
Polling Rate1000Windows Sensitivity6
Vaxee Outset AX

Crosshair settings

ColorYellowInner Lines1 / 5 / 1 / 4
OutlinesOff / 0.238 / 1Outer Lines0 / 0 / 0 / 0
Center Dot OffFade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff / Off / Off

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpMouse Wheel Down
Ability 1C
Ability 2Q
Ability 3MB4
Utlimate AbilityX
Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard

Video settings

Material QualityLowAnti-AliasingNone
Detail QualityLowAnisotropic Filtering1x
Texture QualityLowImprove ClarityOn
UI QualityHighBloomOn
VignetteOnDistortionOn
VsyncOffFirst Person ShadowsOn
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI

Map settings

RotateRotate / Based on Side
Keep Player CenteredOn
Minimap Size0.94
Minimap Zoom0.594
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesAlways