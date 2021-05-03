Jamppi settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

One of Counter-Strike’s youngest and most promising players made the switch to VALORANT in January 2021 after being banned from Valve-sponsored events due to a VAC ban dating back to 2015.

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen has since been unbanned following new RMR eligibility guidelines, but he remains dedicated to pursuing a career in VALORANT.

After just six months of playing and competing in the game, the 19-year-old qualified for VCT Masters Reykjavík with Team Liquid. He has been an integral part of the team, helping to carry with agents like Jett and Killjoy alongside Scream.

Jamppi is one of Europe's most aggressive players with an OP. He's a player that's not afraid to take a duel, peek an unfavorable angle, or dash face-first into a site. He's hit or miss at times, but he mostly hits.

Here’s Jamppi's full list of VALORANT settings.

Mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.317 eDPI 253 Scoped Sensitivity 1.009 Polling Rate 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Vaxee Outset AX

Crosshair settings

Color Yellow Inner Lines 1 / 5 / 1 / 4 Outlines Off / 0.238 / 1 Outer Lines 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 Center Dot Off Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off / Off / Off

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 C Ability 2 Q Ability 3 MB4 Utlimate Ability X Logitech G Pro Mechanical Keyboard

Video settings

Material Quality Low Anti-Aliasing None Detail Quality Low Anisotropic Filtering 1x Texture Quality Low Improve Clarity On UI Quality High Bloom On Vignette On Distortion On Vsync Off First Person Shadows On Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TI

Map settings