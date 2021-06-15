Huynh released from Gen.G’s VALORANT team, becomes free agent

Danny Huynh is no longer contracted to Gen.G’s VALORANT team, the 26-year-old Canadian player announced today.

Huynh, a former CS:GO pro, was a part of the FRENCH CANADIANS roster that was picked up by Gen.G in May 2020 when the North American organization entered VALORANT’s professional scene. He helped the team win tournaments like the T1x Nerd Street Games Invitational, Pittsburgh Knights Tournament Series, and Pulse Invitational between May and July in the early stages of the competitive scene in North America. But the team couldn’t replicate the same results in the VCT events.

“As of today, I am officially released from Gen.G,” huynh said on Twitter. “I would like to thank them for everything that they have done for me. I am now a free agent LFT. I have T1 experience on duelist/sova/sage/op and I am comfortable on controller/sentinel.”

As of today I am officially released from @GenG. I would like to thank them for everything that they have done for me. I am now a free agent LFT. I have T1 experience on duelist/sova/sage/op and I am comfortable on controller/sentinel.

DMs are open and RTs are appreciated😁 — H U Y N H (@HUYNH_CS) June 15, 2021

The 26-year-old was benched shortly after Gen.G earned a top-eight finish at the VCT Stage Two Challengers Two open qualifier in April, missing out on the chance to grab a spot in the main event. The organization brought in Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison, who was on Immortals’ bench, to replace huynh in May.

VALORANT teams from all over the world are making roster changes now before the VCT circuit kicks off again. There are some organizations, such as T1, that are still evaluating moves, so we could definitely see huynh get picked up by another team before the VCT Stage Three kicks off in July.

