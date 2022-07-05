How to watch VCT Masters Copenhagen

The 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour’s second major international event of the year, Masters Copenhagen, is on the horizon. The best teams and players will fight on the international stage to prove themselves against other regions as thousands of fans watch on stream and in person. There are several ways to watch the action, including official streams on multiple platforms and in various languages.

Masters Copenhagen will feature the top 12 teams from around the world competing for a chance to earn the title of the best VALORANT team worldwide. Each team fought their way through their home region’s Challengers events, proving themselves as the best of the best. Here are the 12 teams competing at Masters Copenhagen.

North America

XSET

OpTic Gaming

EMEA

Fnatic

FunPlus Phoenix

Guild Esports

Brazil

LOUD

LATAM

Leviatan

KRU Esports

Korea

DRX

Japan

NORTHEPTION

APAC

Paper Rex

XERXIA

Fans everywhere are anxiously waiting for the opportunity to watch their regional teams on the international stage, and there are multiple ways to catch the action. Players can tune in to the official VALORANT Twitch and YouTube channels throughout the entire tournament to keep up with the action.

There are even Twitch and YouTube channels in multiple other languages, providing options for players in all regions. A full list of official channels can be found on the VALORANT website, where fans can also learn more information about the schedule, on-air talent, and other important details.

Masters Copenhagen kicks off on Sunday, July 10, at 8am CT.