Some amazing talent will be on display.

VALORANT’s first invitational tournament, featuring top teams comprised of content creators, pros, former pros, and aspiring pros alike, is set to kick off on Tuesday, April 14.

The tournament will have the teams going head to head in Riot’s tactical FPS, stretching their legs in what could be a future smash-hit esport.

Here’s where and how to watch the top teams participating in the event, which begins at 12pm CT on April 14.

The confirmed teams can be found below:

Team shroud

shroud

AZK

Skadoodle

Brax

Hiko

Team TimTheTatMan

TimTheTatMan

Fl0m

Mendo

Aceu

Poach

Team Yassuo

Yassuo

Moxy

xQc

Albralelie

Timmy

How to watch the 100 Thieves VALORANT Invitational

Your best bet to find all of the channels of the players participating in the tournament will be on Twitch, where the majority of them stream.

VALORANT’s Twitch directory will be full of participators, except for a handful of them who stream on Mixer (like shroud) or YouTube (like CouRage). All of the competitors will be streaming, so pick a perspective and enjoy.

Another place to watch is the 100 Thieves Twitch channel, which will be a hub for the event.