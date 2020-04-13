VALORANT’s first invitational tournament, featuring top teams comprised of content creators, pros, former pros, and aspiring pros alike, is set to kick off on Tuesday, April 14.
The tournament will have the teams going head to head in Riot’s tactical FPS, stretching their legs in what could be a future smash-hit esport.
Here’s where and how to watch the top teams participating in the event, which begins at 12pm CT on April 14.
The confirmed teams can be found below:
Team shroud
- shroud
- AZK
- Skadoodle
- Brax
- Hiko
Team TimTheTatMan
- TimTheTatMan
- Fl0m
- Mendo
- Aceu
- Poach
Team Yassuo
- Yassuo
- Moxy
- xQc
- Albralelie
- Timmy
How to watch the 100 Thieves VALORANT Invitational
Your best bet to find all of the channels of the players participating in the tournament will be on Twitch, where the majority of them stream.
VALORANT’s Twitch directory will be full of participators, except for a handful of them who stream on Mixer (like shroud) or YouTube (like CouRage). All of the competitors will be streaming, so pick a perspective and enjoy.
Another place to watch is the 100 Thieves Twitch channel, which will be a hub for the event.