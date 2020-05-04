How to watch T1 x Nerd Street Gamers VALORANT Invitational

$25,000 is up for grabs.

Image via Riot Games

A handful of the best North American players in FPS history are going head-to-head today in the most stacked VALORANT event of the year.

The T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Invitational is an eight-team closed-beta VALORANT tournament with $25,000 on the line. It features players from a range of esports, including CS:GO’s shroud, Overwatch’s sinatraa, and Apex Legends’ Dizzy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including its format, teams, bracket, schedule, and streaming options.

Format

  • Eight teams
  • Best-of-one, single-elimination playoffs
  • Best-of-three grand finals
  • Map bans and side selection included

Teams

Sentinels (invited)

1zombs
2SicK
3dizzy
4sinatraa
5ShahZaM

Team Kurt (invited)

1Kurt
2kaboose
3vow
4ultra
5witmer

Team Sonii (invited)

1Sonii
2Swisher
3StrongLegs
4Thief
5Anger

Team shroud (invited)

1shroud
2Hiko
3Relyks
4just9n
5n0thing

T1 (invited)

1brax
2AZK
3crashies
4EliGE
5Skadoodle

mouseSpaz (qualified)

1reltuC
2hazed
3Wardell
4Subroza
5drone

Prospects (qualified)

1Church
2JoshRT
3BabyJ
4cp2
5winsum

TBD (invited)

1TBD
2TBD
3TBD
4TBD
5TBD

Bracket

Screengrab via Liquidpedia

Schedule

The T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Invitational kicks off today, May 4. It’ll start at 5pm CT and take place until around midnight.

The next edition of the invitation, though, will take place from May 30 to 31, with the top team automatically qualifying for the event.

Streaming

The best place to watch the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Invitational is on T1’s official Twitch channel. But if you have a favorite player participating in the event, you can catch their stream for a closer look at their perspective.