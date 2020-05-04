How to watch T1 x Nerd Street Gamers VALORANT Invitational

A handful of the best North American players in FPS history are going head-to-head today in the most stacked VALORANT event of the year.

The T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Invitational is an eight-team closed-beta VALORANT tournament with $25,000 on the line. It features players from a range of esports, including CS:GO’s shroud, Overwatch’s sinatraa, and Apex Legends’ Dizzy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including its format, teams, bracket, schedule, and streaming options.

Format

Eight teams

Best-of-one, single-elimination playoffs

Best-of-three grand finals

Map bans and side selection included

Teams

Sentinels (invited)

1 zombs 2 SicK 3 dizzy 4 sinatraa 5 ShahZaM

Team Kurt (invited)

1 Kurt 2 kaboose 3 vow 4 ultra 5 witmer

Team Sonii (invited)

1 Sonii 2 Swisher 3 StrongLegs 4 Thief 5 Anger

Team shroud (invited)

1 shroud 2 Hiko 3 Relyks 4 just9n 5 n0thing

T1 (invited)

1 brax 2 AZK 3 crashies 4 EliGE 5 Skadoodle

mouseSpaz (qualified)

1 reltuC 2 hazed 3 Wardell 4 Subroza 5 drone

Prospects (qualified)

1 Church 2 JoshRT 3 BabyJ 4 cp2 5 winsum

TBD (invited)

1 TBD 2 TBD 3 TBD 4 TBD 5 TBD

Bracket

Screengrab via Liquidpedia

Schedule

The T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Invitational kicks off today, May 4. It’ll start at 5pm CT and take place until around midnight.

The next edition of the invitation, though, will take place from May 30 to 31, with the top team automatically qualifying for the event.

Streaming

The best place to watch the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Invitational is on T1’s official Twitch channel. But if you have a favorite player participating in the event, you can catch their stream for a closer look at their perspective.