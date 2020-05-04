How to watch T1 x Nerd Street Gamers VALORANT Invitational

A handful of the best North American players in FPS history are going head-to-head today in the most stacked VALORANT event of the year.
The T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Invitational is an eight-team closed-beta VALORANT tournament with $25,000 on the line. It features players from a range of esports, including CS:GO’s shroud, Overwatch’s sinatraa, and Apex Legends’ Dizzy.
Here’s everything you need to know about the event, including its format, teams, bracket, schedule, and streaming options.
Format
Eight teams
Best-of-one, single-elimination playoffs
Best-of-three grand finals
Map bans and side selection included
Teams
Sentinels (invited)
1
zombs
2
SicK
3
dizzy
4
sinatraa
5
ShahZaM
Team Kurt (invited)
1
Kurt
2
kaboose
3
vow
4
ultra
5
witmer
Team Sonii (invited)
1
Sonii
2
Swisher
3
StrongLegs
4
Thief
5
Anger
Team shroud (invited)
1
shroud
2
Hiko
3
Relyks
4
just9n
5
n0thing
T1 (invited)
1
brax
2
AZK
3
crashies
4
EliGE
5
Skadoodle
mouseSpaz (qualified)
1
reltuC
2
hazed
3
Wardell
4
Subroza
5
drone
Prospects (qualified)
1
Church
2
JoshRT
3
BabyJ
4
cp2
5
winsum
TBD (invited)
1
TBD
2
TBD
3
TBD
4
TBD
5
TBD
Schedule
The T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Invitational kicks off today, May 4. It’ll start at 5pm CT and take place until around midnight.
The next edition of the invitation, though, will take place from May 30 to 31, with the top team automatically qualifying for the event.
Streaming
The best place to watch the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Invitational is on T1’s official Twitch channel. But if you have a favorite player participating in the event, you can catch their stream for a closer look at their perspective.