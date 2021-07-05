How to watch NA VCT Stage 3: Challengers One main event

Eight of the best VALORANT teams in North America will compete in the NA VCT Stage Three: Challengers One main event, which is set to run from July 8 to 11.
These squads made it to the main event after days of competing in open and closed qualifiers, which saw known organizations such as TSM, FaZe Clan, and Luminosity Gaming fail and underdogs like the Kansas City Pioneers, formerly known as FPL-C, qualify. Sentinels and Version1, the two teams that represented the North American region at VCT Masters Two Reykjavik, qualified without any problems.
The eight teams will be competing for their share of the $50,000 prize pool and, perhaps most importantly, to secure a spot in the Challengers playoffs.
Here’s everything you need to know about the NA VCT Stage Three: Challengers One main event.
Stream
You can watch the event on VALORANT‘s official Twitch or YouTube channel. Since there will be simultaneous matches, you might want to check out the secondary stream as well, in case your favorite team is playing there. But the games will also be broadcast in languages other than English, such as Portuguese, Russian, and Japanese.
Format
The eight teams will play in a double-elimination bracket. All series will be played as best-of-three except the grand final, which is going to be a best-of-five. The best four teams will qualify for the Challengers playoffs and the winner will earn $20,000, whereas the runners-up will grab $10,000.
The games will be played on Patch 3.0, but KAY/O, VALORANT‘s newest agent, will remain disabled until the Challengers Two open qualifiers.
Teams
Sentinels
- Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
- Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan
- Hunter “SicK” Mims
- Michael “dapr” Gulino
- Jared “zombs” Gitlin
Version1
- Anthony “vanity” Malaspina
- Erik Penny
- Maxim “wippie” Shepelev
- Loic “effys” Sauvageau
- Brady “thief” Dever (substitute for Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro)
- Coach: Ian “Immi” Harding
100 Thieves
- Spencer “Hiko” Martin
- Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella
- Josh “steel” Nissan
- Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk
- Ethan Arnold
- Coach: Hector “FrosT” Rosario
XSET
- Jordan “AYRIN” He
- Bryce “PureR” Lovell
- Brendan “BcJ” Jensen
- Rory “dephh” Jackson
- Zachary “zekken” Patrone
- Coach: Don “SyykoNT” Muir
Envy
- Pujan “FNS” Mehta
- Anthony “mummAy” DiPaolo
- Victor Wong
- Austin “crashies” Roberts
- Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen (on loan from FaZe)
Gen.G
- Kenneth “koosta” Suen
- Anthony “gMd” Guimond
- Nicholas “NaturE” Garrisson
- Michael “MkaeL” De Luca
- Shawn O’Rilley
- Coach: Matthew “mCe” Elmore
Rise
- Ryan “Shanks” Ngo
- Kevin “poised” Ngo
- Jason “neptune” Tran
- Derrek Ha
- Phat “supamen” Le
- Coach: Todd “anger” Williams
Kansas City Pioneers
- Lucas “fiziq” Blow
- Jason “jmoh” Mohandessi
- Chad “Oderus” Miller
- Tanner “scourge” Kages
- Logan “skuba” Jenkins
- Coach: Daniel “fRoD” Montaner
Schedule
Thursday, July 8
- 4pm CT: Version1 vs. 100 Thieves
- 4pm CT: Envy vs. Kansas City Pioneers
- 6:30pm CT: XSET vs. Rise
- 6:30pm CT: Sentinels vs. Gen.G
- 9pm CT: Lower bracket round one first match
- 9pm CT: Lower bracket round one second match
Friday, July 9
- 4pm CT: First upper bracket semifinals
- 4pm CT: Second upper bracket semifinals
- 6:30pm CT: Lower bracket round two first match
- 6:30pm CT: Lower bracket round two second match
Saturday, July 10
- 2pm CT: Upper bracket final
- 4:30pm CT: Lower bracket semifinal
- 7pm CT: Lower bracket final
Sunday, July 11
- 2pm CT: Grand final
