How to watch NA VCT Stage 3: Challengers One main event

Eight of the best VALORANT teams in North America will compete in the NA VCT Stage Three: Challengers One main event, which is set to run from July 8 to 11.

These squads made it to the main event after days of competing in open and closed qualifiers, which saw known organizations such as TSM, FaZe Clan, and Luminosity Gaming fail and underdogs like the Kansas City Pioneers, formerly known as FPL-C, qualify. Sentinels and Version1, the two teams that represented the North American region at VCT Masters Two Reykjavik, qualified without any problems.

The eight teams will be competing for their share of the $50,000 prize pool and, perhaps most importantly, to secure a spot in the Challengers playoffs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NA VCT Stage Three: Challengers One main event.

Stream

You can watch the event on VALORANT‘s official Twitch or YouTube channel. Since there will be simultaneous matches, you might want to check out the secondary stream as well, in case your favorite team is playing there. But the games will also be broadcast in languages other than English, such as Portuguese, Russian, and Japanese.

Format

The eight teams will play in a double-elimination bracket. All series will be played as best-of-three except the grand final, which is going to be a best-of-five. The best four teams will qualify for the Challengers playoffs and the winner will earn $20,000, whereas the runners-up will grab $10,000.

The games will be played on Patch 3.0, but KAY/O, VALORANT‘s newest agent, will remain disabled until the Challengers Two open qualifiers.

Teams

Sentinels

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan

Hunter “SicK” Mims

Michael “dapr” Gulino

Jared “zombs” Gitlin

Version1

Anthony “vanity” Malaspina

Erik Penny

Maxim “wippie” Shepelev

Loic “effys” Sauvageau

Brady “thief” Dever (substitute for Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro)

Coach: Ian “Immi” Harding

100 Thieves

Spencer “Hiko” Martin

Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella

Josh “steel” Nissan

Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk

Ethan Arnold

Coach: Hector “FrosT” Rosario

XSET

Jordan “AYRIN” He

Bryce “PureR” Lovell

Brendan “BcJ” Jensen

Rory “dephh” Jackson

Zachary “zekken” Patrone

Coach: Don “SyykoNT” Muir

Envy

Pujan “FNS” Mehta

Anthony “mummAy” DiPaolo

Victor Wong

Austin “crashies” Roberts

Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen (on loan from FaZe)

Gen.G

Kenneth “koosta” Suen

Anthony “gMd” Guimond

Nicholas “NaturE” Garrisson

Michael “MkaeL” De Luca

Shawn O’Rilley

Coach: Matthew “mCe” Elmore

Rise

Ryan “Shanks” Ngo

Kevin “poised” Ngo

Jason “neptune” Tran

Derrek Ha

Phat “supamen” Le

Coach: Todd “anger” Williams

Kansas City Pioneers

Lucas “fiziq” Blow

Jason “jmoh” Mohandessi

Chad “Oderus” Miller

Tanner “scourge” Kages

Logan “skuba” Jenkins

Coach: Daniel “fRoD” Montaner

Schedule

Thursday, July 8

4pm CT: Version1 vs. 100 Thieves

4pm CT: Envy vs. Kansas City Pioneers

6:30pm CT: XSET vs. Rise

6:30pm CT: Sentinels vs. Gen.G

9pm CT: Lower bracket round one first match

9pm CT: Lower bracket round one second match

Friday, July 9

4pm CT: First upper bracket semifinals

4pm CT: Second upper bracket semifinals

6:30pm CT: Lower bracket round two first match

6:30pm CT: Lower bracket round two second match

Saturday, July 10

2pm CT: Upper bracket final

4:30pm CT: Lower bracket semifinal

7pm CT: Lower bracket final

Sunday, July 11

2pm CT: Grand final

