How to watch NA VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2

The VALORANT Champions Tour North American Stage Three Challengers Two main event is finally here and the top eight teams will fight for a spot in the Challengers Playoffs. The top three teams in the Challengers Playoffs will secure a spot in Masters Three Berlin and have a chance to establish themselves as the best VALORANT team in the world.

Gen.G, TSM, Version1, T1, Pioneers, Luminosity, Rise, and FaZe Clan fought their way through the Challengers Two open qualifiers and earned their spot in the main event. Fans everywhere are anxiously awaiting the first round of exciting matchups to begin on July 29 and to see which teams will make it to the next step.

Fans have a few different options to watch the main event. The action will be streamed on the official VALORANT Twitch channel and the official YouTube channel. Fans can also watch the games on an official co-stream, although the official co-streams have not been announced yet. Make sure to keep tabs on the North American VCT Twitter account for information regarding co-streams and approved talent. Significant streamers like Shroud and Myth have co-streamed in the past and the two entertaining personalities might make another appearance.

The Challengers Two main event will take place from July 29 to Aug 2. The event’s first match is between Gen.G and TSM at 2pm CT on July 29. Fans can tune in early for the official preshow, which begins 30 minutes before the scheduled match time. Games are scheduled to begin 45 minutes after the broadcast goes live.

