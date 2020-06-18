How to watch the G2 Esports VALORANT Invitational

Riot Games has partnered with more than 20 esports organizations to create unique competitive VALORANT events as part of the new Ignition Series.
The G2 Esports VALORANT Invitational will be the first official Ignition Series tournament in a long line of events. The series will help the developers of VALORANT “build an esports from the ground up,” according to Walen Rozelle, senior director of esports at Riot.
Spanning across three days, eight hard-hitting European squads will fight for their share of approximately $16,780.
The teams will be divided into two groups of four and compete in a best-of-three single round-robin group stage. Group A will clash on day one, while Group B will play on day two.
Here’s everything you need to know about the event.
Participants
Team arch
- arch
- Noizeeh
- Fearoth
- Tohaj
- pm
Team mixwell
- mixwell
- davidp
- fitinho
- CREA
- Orb
Team ZeratoR
- ZeratoR
- Boaster
- Jbzz
- rhyme
- Chiwawa
Team draken
- draken
- Patitek
- ec1s
- PetitSkel
- ocelote
Team Taimou
- Taimou
- soulcas
- pyth
- Happy
- onscreen
Team Ex6TenZ
- Ex6TenZ
- pipsoN
- Kryptix
- luckeRRR
- Amandine
Team izak
- izak
- Lothar
- L1NK
- TrilluXe
- gob b
Team ANGE1
- ANGE1
- HyP
- ardiis
- Yuri
- Miss Rage
Schedule
The G2 Esports VALORANT Invitational is scheduled to take place from June 19 to 21.
The starting time of the event has yet to be revealed, but it’s expected to kick off in the early hours of the morning in North America.
Where to watch
The best place to watch the invitational is on Riot’s official VALORANT Twitch channel. The G2 Esports Twitch channel will also be streaming the event, along with all the participanting players from their own point of view.