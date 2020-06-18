How to watch the G2 Esports VALORANT Invitational

It's all to play for.

Riot Games has partnered with more than 20 esports organizations to create unique competitive VALORANT events as part of the new Ignition Series.

The G2 Esports VALORANT Invitational will be the first official Ignition Series tournament in a long line of events. The series will help the developers of VALORANT “build an esports from the ground up,” according to Walen Rozelle, senior director of esports at Riot.

Spanning across three days, eight hard-hitting European squads will fight for their share of approximately $16,780.

The teams will be divided into two groups of four and compete in a best-of-three single round-robin group stage. Group A will clash on day one, while Group B will play on day two.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Participants

Team arch

arch

Noizeeh

Fearoth

Tohaj

pm

Team mixwell

mixwell

davidp

fitinho

CREA

Orb

Team ZeratoR

ZeratoR

Boaster

Jbzz

rhyme

Chiwawa

Team draken

draken

Patitek

ec1s

PetitSkel

ocelote

Team Taimou

Taimou

soulcas

pyth

Happy

onscreen

Team Ex6TenZ

Ex6TenZ

pipsoN

Kryptix

luckeRRR

Amandine

Team izak

izak

Lothar

L1NK

TrilluXe

gob b

Team ANGE1

ANGE1

HyP

ardiis

Yuri

Miss Rage

Schedule

The G2 Esports VALORANT Invitational is scheduled to take place from June 19 to 21.

The starting time of the event has yet to be revealed, but it’s expected to kick off in the early hours of the morning in North America.

Where to watch

The best place to watch the invitational is on Riot’s official VALORANT Twitch channel. The G2 Esports Twitch channel will also be streaming the event, along with all the participanting players from their own point of view.