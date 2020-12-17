How to watch Cloud9’s “To The Skyes” VALORANT charity invitational

This year’s VALORANT esports schedule isn’t over yet.
Cloud9 announced “To the Skyes” yesterday, a VALORANT invitational presented by the organization and Red Bull. The tournament kicks off this weekend on Dec. 19 and 20, featuring eight of the scene’s top teams and content creators, as well as a $25,000 prize pool. And the event will benefit not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation Wings for Life.
Fans can tune into the charity tournament on the official Cloud9 Twitch channel.
Schedule and format
The action begins Saturday, Dec. 19, at 3pm CT. The broadcast will start around the same time for Sunday’s matches as well.
Saturday’s matches will be best-of-one, whereas the playoff matches on Sunday will be best-of-three.
Teams participating
- Cloud9 Blue
- Cloud9 White
- T1
- Complexity
- Renegades
- Team Envy
- Mythicals (TSM Myth and friends)
- FaZe Clan
This article will be updated when more information is provided.