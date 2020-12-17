How to watch Cloud9’s “To The Skyes” VALORANT charity invitational

Eight teams will battle it out this weekend for a $25,000 prize pool.

This year’s VALORANT esports schedule isn’t over yet.

Cloud9 announced “To the Skyes” yesterday, a VALORANT invitational presented by the organization and Red Bull. The tournament kicks off this weekend on Dec. 19 and 20, featuring eight of the scene’s top teams and content creators, as well as a $25,000 prize pool. And the event will benefit not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation Wings for Life.

Announcing To the Skyes, a Cloud9 VALORANT Invitational presented by @redbullgaming taking place at the third annual #RedBullAdrenaLAN! @RedBullCanada



The event happens on the upcoming Weekend (19th-20th) and we have some stacked teams… Can you guess them? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2VI2mpiwF5 — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) December 16, 2020

Fans can tune into the charity tournament on the official Cloud9 Twitch channel.

Schedule and format

The action begins Saturday, Dec. 19, at 3pm CT. The broadcast will start around the same time for Sunday’s matches as well.

Saturday’s matches will be best-of-one, whereas the playoff matches on Sunday will be best-of-three.

Teams participating

Cloud9 Blue

Cloud9 White

T1

Complexity

Renegades

Team Envy

Mythicals (TSM Myth and friends)

FaZe Clan

This article will be updated when more information is provided.