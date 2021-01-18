How to track VALORANT players on the ranked regional leaderboard

We’ve all wondered where a streamer or a player that embarrassed us in our Ranked games really is ranked. Fortunately, finding where your favorite VALORANT players rank on Riot’s regional leaderboards is very simple.

First, navigate to playvalorant.com. Then, select the leaderboards tab. Your local language will automatically be selected, and therefore your region. If you know the player's tagline and player name, the rest is easy. Enter their player name and then the hashtagged tagline, in that order. You should be able to find the player, provided they're on the list.

To change your region, look to the top-right of the website. You should see a very small globe icon. When you click on it, you'll see a long list of languages. Changing to one of them will change the region and its leaderboard. The icons and tabs will update to the new language, but the leaderboard should remain in your home language. Congratulations, you're now looking at another region's leaderboard.

Currently, the leaderboards only rank the top 500 people from each region. Consider this a blessing because now you'll be able to find out if the person in your Unrated games actually does have a Radiant ranked smurf like they claim. Alternatively, you can use it to track the status of your favorite streamers, professional players, or content creators.

You can also check the ranked leaderboard in the game client.