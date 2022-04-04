How to get the new Wayfinder player card in VALORANT

There are no rewards like Prime rewards, and a new month means new in-game rewards for VALORANT players to grab if they are Prime Gaming members. This month, it’s the Wayfinder player card, a second Wayfinder item through Prime after players were previously able to grab a Shorty last month.

Player cards are a fun and unique customization option for players to use, showing off a variety of art styles and drawings before and during a match. Players can also add different titles and account level boarders to spice up their cards. Some cards even take on a larger-than-life persona, like the now-famous Widejoy.

Screengrab via Riot Games

How to claim the Wayfinder player card in VALORANT

The Wayfinder player card can be claimed via the Prime Gaming loot page, which can be accessed here or through the Twitch home page via the Loot shortcut at the top right. Prime Gaming members can click Claim and will be redirected to the Riot website to connect their Prime account to their VALORANT account, if they haven’t done so already.

Screengrab via Amazon

After claiming the item through Prime, the Wayfinder player card should show up in your Collection in VALORANT. Cards are sorted alphabetically, so you’ll have to scroll through all your cards until you find Wayfinder.

Of course, only Prime Gaming subscription owners will be able to claim the Wayfinder card, but in-game VALORANT items are only a fraction of the rewards Prime members can get. Prime members have access to card packs in games like Madden or FIFA, Exotic items in Destiny 2, cosmetics across a variety of titles, and even free full games.