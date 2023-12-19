How to fix VALORANT error VAN 9003

VALORANT usually runs like a charm, but errors like VAN 9003 can prevent you from launching the game altogether. To find a permanent fix for the VAN 9003 error in VALORANT, you’ll need to find its root cause first.

VALORANT has to stay compatible with various hardware and software, but when there are too many variables, there tends to be more room for error. While rolling out fixes to VALORANT, new errors popped up, and VAN 9003 first appeared for me after I installed Windows 11 on my PC.

Considering I could play VALORANT on Windows 10 prior to installing 11, I knew it had something to do with the change, but it still took me a while to find what was triggering this error.

What causes the VALORANT error VAN 9003?

VALORANT relies on a few outlying factors to run smoothly. Image via Esports Awards

VALORANT error VAN 9003 appears because of the Secure Boot or TPM 2.0 in Windows 11. If these two settings are turned off, VALORANT won’t be able to launch, and you’ll either receive the VAN 9003 or the VAN 9001 error.

How can you fix the VALORANT error VAN 9003?

To fix the VALORANT error VAN 9003, you’ll need to make sure your hardware supports Secure Boot and TPM 2.0.

Click on the Windows logo at the bottom of your screen and type msinfo32. Choose System Information and select System Summary. Scroll down the list and find BIOS Mode and Secure Boot State. BIOS Mode should be set to UEFI, and Secure Boot State should be set to On.

If Secure Boot State is set to Unsupported, you should revert back to Windows 10 or consider upgrading your system with hardware that supports the feature.

After checking your Secure Boot compatibility, you should do the same for TPM 2.0.

Click on the Windows logo. Type tpm.msc and press Enter. If your PC supports TPM, the Trusted Platform Module Management will open. If it doesn’t support it, you’ll receive an error named “Compatible TPM cannot be found.”

If your system supports these two features, but they’re currently disabled, you’ll need to turn them on manually. However, this process will be slightly different for each manufacturer. While you can follow Microsoft’s guide to enable TPM 2.0 on your PC, you’ll need to Google search how you can turn on Secure Boot for your motherboard or laptop manufacturer.