Hiko on VCT Masters Reykjavík: ‘Sentinels looks like by far the best team at this tournament’

Sentinels are currently undefeated in the VALORANT Champions Tour Masters Two Reykjavík tournament and have secured their spot in the grand finals. 100 Thieves’ Hiko commented on Sentinels during their match against NUTURN yesterday and claimed they are the “best team at this tournament.”

Sentinels defeated Fnatic, Team Vikings, and NUTURN in the upper bracket to secure their spot in the grand finals. The team has not dropped a map so far and has defeated teams from three different regions.

During Sentinels’ match against NUTURN, 100 Thieves player Hiko commented on Sentinels’ performance and how they are the strongest team in Iceland.

“If you’re honest to yourself, Sentinels looks like by far the best team at this tournament,” Hiko said. “You can call me salty that we didn’t make it, and you can say 100 Thieves sucks, but at the end of the day, you gotta put some respek on Sentinels. They’re playing amazing.”

Sentinels swiftly defeated NUTURN in a 2-0 series as SicK and TenZ led the team to victory with incredible matches. NUTURN only won five rounds on the first map and four on the second, an astonishing feat by Sentinels since they are one of the best teams in the world.

Hiko went on to say he hopes the team wins for NA, since it would be a significant accomplishment for the region. Sentinels are the last remaining NA team in Iceland after Version1 were eliminated by Fnatic yesterday.

Sentinels will face the winner of the lower final on Sunday, May 30 at 12 pm CT.

