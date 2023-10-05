Flamethrowers and kitchen knives: Here’s what VALORANT agents would look like with unique weapons

The agents of VALORANT all have their own unique ability kit, but players have begun dreaming of what it would be like if each agent also had their own signature weapon instead of the same set of guns anyone can buy.

One player posed the VALORANT community a question on Oct. 4: What each agent’s “custom weapon” would look like, and there were some awesome ideas.

Right away, this sounds a lot like Chamber’s Headhunter and Tour De Force. Headhunter is basically Chamber’s stronger version of a standard Sheriff that utilizes ADS mode and can oneshot with a headshot. Tour De Force is an Operator that creates a slow field after getting a kill. But what would the rest of the agents’ weapons look like?

One cool suggestion made by the original poster was a flamethrower for the fire-wielding agent, Phoenix. The fiery VALORANT duelist already gets a fire molly and wall, but imagine him running around with a flamethrower to spice things up and cause more chaos. Perhaps his flamethrower could burn the enemy.

Another player also had the perfect weapon for the local water boy, Harbor—a 90’s Super Soaker. If anyone’s going to be shooting enemies with a water gun, it’s definitely Harbor. And since more than one of his water abilities comes with a slowing effect, that could also be the case for enemies drenched by his Soaker.

On top of that, the Super Soaker would no doubt be a nostalgic throwback for any VALORANT player who used to have water gun fights back in the day.

Other players thought it would be funny if Jett were to have even more knives beyond her Blade Storm Ultimate. But to distinguish these knives from her Ultimate, they could be kitchen knives she throws with her bare hands. Given how impactful Jett’s Blade Storm can be in a round, this definitely has the potential to be overpowered, but it would be pretty awesome to see her in her element with more knives to utilize.

A few other honorable mentions included a star-powered laser for Astra, a shadow beam for Omen, and a pistol for Gekko’s Wingman to carry.

All of these unique agent weapons would completely change VALORANT into something more like Overwatch 2, but it’s still a pretty fun concept to play around with.

