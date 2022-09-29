Here’s the full schedule of VALORANT events for the VCT offseason

Plenty to watch before the VCT Kick Off in February.

If the free agency period of the VCT offseason isn’t enough to sate your competitive VALORANT appetite, then you’re in luck.

On Sept. 29, the global VALORANT esports team at Riot announced an extensive list of tournaments to take place from October 2022 through January 2023 across the world, making up the VALORANT “OFF//SEASON.” This offseason period will highlight newly formed professional teams, content creators, and aspiring pros via a variety of tournaments with unique formats.

Here’s the full schedule of VALORANT events set to take place during the VCT offseason, for the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific regions.

Americas VCT offseason schedule

Screengrab via Sentinels Twitter

Oct. 1: G4 Rumble

A content creator clash for $20,000 featuring the likes of babybay, steel, ethos, and more.

Oct. 25 – Dec. 4: Copa Rakin in Brazil

A 128-team Brazilian VALORANT tournament.

Nov. 5 – 11: Spike Series Invitational (Brazil)

Nov. 8 – 13: BoomTV VALORANT Select

A tournament featuring eight invited pro teams and four qualified teams in North America. Will feature an agent pick/ban format.

Nov. 21 – 27: Vava BTS Sunset (Brazil)

Nov. 28 – Dec. 4: VALORANT LATAM Gods

Dec. 15 – 18: Knights Arena VALORANT Freezeout

A 256-team single-elimination North American bracket that will use agent drafting. Each team will take turns picking their agents in a snake-style draft with no duplicates.

Jan. 14 – 15: Ludwig x Tarik Invitational

A two-day North American LAN invitational featuring some of the best pro players and the biggest content creators.

EMEA VCT offseason schedule

Photo by Lance Skundrich/Riot Games

Oct. 3 – Nov. 12: Crossfire Cup Mediamarkt e Intel

Oct. 3 – 9: VALORANT REGIONAL League Türkiye Invitational

Oct. 3 – 18: VALORANT REGIONAL League Dach Evolution: Unity

Live finals will be played at DreamHack Hannover, Germany.

Oct. 7 – Dec. 11: Red Bull Home Ground 2022

Oct. 13 – 22: BME Superdome (MENA)

Oct. 21 – Nov. 27: G-Loot VALORANT Clash

Oct. 27 – Dec. 12: Coupe de France

Nov. 11 – 13: Lyon e-Sport

Pacific VCT offseason schedule

Photo by Lance Skundrich/Riot Games

Sept. 29 – Oct. 13: TEC Challenger Series (South Asia and SEA)

Oct. 3: TEN 5_Valorant Korea vs. Japan Showmatch

A single-day showmatch event between DRX of Korea and Northeption from Japan, taking place in Busan Sports Arena.

Oct. 14 – Nov. 20: VALORANT India Invitational by Galaxy Racer (GXR)

Oct. 28 – Dec. 18: Penta Pro Series (South Asia and SEA)

Nov. 4: TEN 5_ Valorant Special Match

Nov. 26 – 27: Gwangju Esports Series (GES) Asia

Nov. 29 – Dec. 4: Afreeca TV SEA Invitational

Dec. 16: WCG Rivals: Korea vs Japan