VALORANT is set to receive a new update, Patch 7.07, soon, bringing crucial bug fixes and a surprising change reversal related to the game’s competitive matchmaking rules.

The patch’s biggest standouts have to be a couple of meta-stirring bug fixes, changing the way we play some agents. Besides this, the ranked restriction added to the game in Patch 7.06 has been removed after the community’s feedback, with Riot Games promising to bring more reliable solutions for smurfing and botting in the future.

Here’s a detailed view of Patch 7.07’s features.

What’s included in VALORANT Patch 7.07?

No more ranked restrictions in five-stack parties

In Patch 7.06, Riot announced that it’ll enforce a ranked restriction whereby Ascendant players won’t be able to queue with players ranked Gold or below for competitive games. This was specially added to target the botting and smurfing issues prevailing in VALORANT.

That said, the community apparently wasn’t happy with the change, preventing players from partying up with their friends. Riot chose to embrace the community feedback and reverse the change.

“In the end, we realized that your ability to have flexibility with your 5 stack was more important than the very small number of people who abuse this exploit,” Riot said, promising to bring “an appropriate long-term solution” to combat the issues in the future.

Haven’s destructible doors will now sport better VFX

Patch 7.07 brings a small visual change to Haven’s destructible doors located at Mid Garage, making it easier to “see through as it falls away.”

Image via Riot Games

You’ll now better understand where to fire to secure that wall-bang kill.

VALORANT will now be more performance-optimized on systems featuring discrete Intel GPUs, with Riot enabling multithreaded rendering for such builds. The game will also require fewer CPU cores to run from now on.

All bug fixes included in VALORANT Patch 7.07

Patch 7.07 brings multiple bug fixes, targeting agents, the game’s sound system, and the Premier mode.

Agent bug fixes

In agent changes, Cypher will (finally) embrace a meta-stirring buff to his lackluster ultimate, while Gekko’s Dizzy will now sport a reduced detecting range in a specific condition.

Cypher

Neural Theft (X) now completes even if Cypher dies after casting.

Fixed an issue where you could remain blinded if spectating a flash through Cypher’s Spycam (E) as the round ended.

Gekko

Dizzy’s (E) enemy detection range is now correctly reduced while inside of Viper’s Pit (X) ability.

General bug fixes

Besides these, Riot also fixed a bug that “allowed the game to output surround sound when certain conditions were met, but the surround mix was untested and unsupported.” VALORANT currently supports only mono and stereo sound, so the bug definitely has no place in the game.

VALORANT supports an HRTF setting, which lets users boost their headphone sound output. “We do not recommend combining the HRTF setting in game with other surround sound virtualization software at the same time since this will result in double processing,” Riot said.

Premier mode bug fixes

Lastly, the Premier mode will see three crucial UI bug fixes:

Fixed an issue where the Attacker team takes priority over the Defender team in the Overtime vote.

Fixed a bug where a second timer bar would appear after the “Choose Side” vote had already ended.

Fixed a bug where certain scenarios would cause subsequent Overtime Priority votes to occur in the following round

You can find the full patch notes for Patch 7.07 here.

