VALORANT’s next update, Patch 7.02, will officially go live on Aug. 2, with just about a month remaining in Act One of Episode Seven. While there are no major changes to agent abilities, maps, or game modes, there are a handful of changes that will improve the player experience.

A new hub for esports, the global rollout of the Real Time Text Evaluation and intervention system, some new voice lines, and a number of bug fixes highlight Patch 7.02. Here are the full notes.

The most substantial part of Patch 7.02 is the player behavior measures going live. The previously announced global rollout of Riot’s Real Time Text Evaluation and intervention system will begin. The new system has been tested solely in North America up until now and will mute players in voice and text chat automatically when they send disruptive messages in text chat.

There is only one listed agent update in Patch 7.02. Jett’s voice lines have received an update, with added interaction lines with Gekko and Neon.

VALORANT Champions hub

A new in-game esports hub goes live with Patch 7.02. Within the hub, players can check the schedule and follow their favorite teams. The hub goes live officially on Aug. 2.

VALORANT Patch 7.02 Bug fixes

General

Fixed an issue where the Spray Wheel was not appearing in Team Deathmatch and Escalation during Warmups.

Fixed a bug where the Spike Defuse animation would stop and start while standing on the edge of a Site.

Fixed an issue where you were unable to toggle Walk if your Input settings were set to “Hold”.

Fixed an issue where the Duplicate Profile button would not gray out after reaching the maximum number of Crosshair Profiles.

Agents

Fixed a bug where Omen’s From The Shadows (X) and Shrouded Step (C) abilities were not properly canceled if he was hit by KAY/O’s ZERO/point (E) or Deadlock’s Annihilation (X) during the windup before teleporting. Additionally, we added visuals for when this windup is canceled.

Fixed the Knife Handle collision on KAY/O’s ZERO/point (E) staying in the world after the Suppression explosion.

Fixed Deadlock’s Sonic Sensor (Q) not triggering when Wingman (Q) started defusing the Spike in its detection area under some circumstances.

Fixed Chamber’s Rendezvous (E) not having the correct visuals at his departing location.

Fixed issue where players trapped by Deadlock’s Annihilation (X) were not properly killed when hit by the Spike explosion.

Fixed issues where Raze’s Showstopper (X) projectile would not explode when hitting players trapped by Deadlock’s Annihilation (X).

Fixed issues where damage-over-time area abilities (like Phoenix’s Hot Hands [E]) were not damaging Deadlock’s Barrier Mesh (E).

Fixed issue where Brimstone’s Orbital Strike (X) did not damage the cocoon of Deadlock’s Annihilation (X).

Fixed an issue where Skye would get an additional charge of Guiding Light (E) upon swapping sides.

Maps

Fixed a bug where going through the B side teleporter on Bind as a controlled ability, such as Sova’s Owl Drone (C), will cut off the teleport audio sound.

Premier

Fixed an issue where the Premier Weekly Match Reset timer was not displaying Days Left until reset.

About the author