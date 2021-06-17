Here are all the VALORANT YR1 event pass rewards

The VALORANT Year One event allows fans to earn exclusive items to celebrate the game’s one-year anniversary. The free pass rewards fans with four unique items and 20 Radianite Points.

The first year of VALORANT was full of excitement as players dove into the tactical shooter and learned the ins and outs of every agent. Fans also got to see the best players compete on an international stage, while consistent updates and content kept the game fresh and exciting.

To celebrate an excellent first year, Riot Games is giving players the option to unlock exclusive items in the free YR1 event pass. Fans can unlock a Year One gun buddy, Year One player card, Episode Three Reflection player card, YR1 and Year One titles, and 20 Radianite Points.

Image via Riot Games

The Birthday Cake gun buddy lets players decorate their weapons with a festive piece of cake featuring one candle.

Image via Riot Games

The Episode Three Reflection card shows several agents, including a large rendition of KAY/O, and is a must-have for fans who like keeping their player card up to date.

Image via Riot Games

The Year One player card shows Jett whipping up a cake in the kitchen in a much more casual setting than usual. Fans might also notice a piece is already missing, which explains the Birthday Cake Gun Buddy.

The Year One Event begins on June 22. Make sure to grind the free pass while you can to avoid missing out on any of the exclusive items.

