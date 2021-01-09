Here are all of Yoru’s abilities in VALORANT

After a long wait, Riot Games has revealed the next agent to join VALORANT‘s growing cast of playable characters.

Yoru is an infiltrating duelist who uses multiple kinds of skills to position himself in preparation, or reposition during a heated battle. His abilities are great for players who like to get behind enemy lines and surprise their opponents with a well-timed ambush.

Whether he's fooling people by mimicking footsteps, using a dimensional fragment to flash his enemies, or going invisible by using Dimensional Drift, he is sure to infuriate whoever he faces off against.

Here are all of Yoru's abilities:

C - Fakeout

Equip an echo that mimics footsteps when activated. Fire to activate and send the echo forward, alt-fire to place an echo in place, and use the inactive echo to send it forward.

E - Gatecrash

Equip to harness a rift tether. Fire to send the tether out moving forward, alt-fire to put a tether in place, and activate to teleport to the tether's location.

Q - Blindside

Equip to rip an unstable dimensional fragment from reality. Fire to throw the fragment, activating a flash that winds up once it collides with a hard surface in the world.

Ultimate - Dimensional Drift

Equips a mask that can see between dimensions. Fire to drift into Yoru's dimension, making the player unable to be affected or seen by enemies during the ultimate's duration.