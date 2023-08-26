Headhunter: Demon1 is holding one of the most ridiculous stats of VALORANT Champions 2023

Evil Geniuses is making a run for the ages at VALORANT Champions 2023. The former underdogs are one series away from winning the tournament and are ready to make history for America by going from a struggling squad to the best team in the world. The whole roster has played exceptionally well throughout the event, but one player has shown up huge for EG as the X-factor they’ve needed to elevate them to new heights.

Superstar duelist Max “Demon1” Mazanov currently holds a destructive 40 percent headshot rate through Champions and is leading all players in the category, according to VLR.gg. This percentage also spans over 370 rounds, making him one of the deadliest players on the server.

Related: Top VALORANT coach believes ‘next superstars’ will rise from new Premier mode

Demon1 has also kept up this accuracy on multiple different agents and roles, whether he’s hunting for kills on Jett, holding down a site with Chamber, or making some space and controlling a site with Astra or Brimstone. Most times, duelists are relegated to their own role, but the 20-year-old phenom has shown a surprising level of flexibility while still headhunting against his foes.

Not to mention, Demon1 has also been put on Operator duty by the Geniuses, which only compounds his skill and accuracy. Most players who use the Operator in VALORANT usually aim for the chest since it is a one-shot kill from the waist up. Even still, Demon1 remains so accurate that the Operator hasn’t changed his tendencies to aim high and true.

Throughout EG’s incredible series against LOUD, for example, the talented rookie racked up 101 kills over five games. He was a fragging machine, and his superior aim ensured that he’d bring one enemy down whenever he was placed in an unfortunate situation. Although Ethan “Ethan” Arnold and Corbin “C0M” Lee are also having a great event, it is clear that without Demon1, the master plan would have fallen apart months ago.

Catch Demon1 in action when he and the rest of Evil Geniuses take the stage for the final time in the finals of Champions 2023 at 2pm CT.

About the author