Global Esports partners with top Indian org to support VALORANT ecosystem

Two of the largest esports organizations in India have partnered today to develop VALORANT esports in the country.

Global Esports, which was one of the teams selected by Riot Games to enter a partnership to compete in the Pacific international VALORANT league, has teamed up with S8UL, one of the largest content and esports organizations in India.

“As this strategic alliance marks S8UL’s entry into VALORANT, it will leverage the strengths of both organizations and hopefully create opportunities for the budding VALORANT players, especially as the Indian Gaming Industry has now become less dominated by a single title, and different titles are starting to make their presence felt in the country,” Global Esports said in an Instagram post today.

S8UL has plenty of experience with content creation. Last year S8UL won the esports award for the best content group, beating out other prominent organizations such as 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, and LOUD.

On Feb. 5 the partnership was teased by S8UL’s co-owner Lokesh “Goldy” Jain, who said the organization would enter VALORANT “with the biggest banger the world can imagine.”

Global Esports boasts a strong VALORANT team to compete in the Pacific league, meanwhile. The organization signed former XSET player Jordan “AYRIN” Ye alongside Park “Bazzi” Jun-ki, Kim “t3xture” Na-ra, Michael Wronski, and retained Ganesh “SkRossi” Gangadhar.

Global Esports are set to compete in VCT LOCK//IN, the first international VALORANT event of the year. Global Esports will face off against Team Vitality on Feb. 23.