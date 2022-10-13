Giants ShadoW open for offers in VCT or Ascension leagues for 2023

Giants has allowed the Swedish VALORANT player Tobias “ShadoW” Flodström to explore his options for 2023 today in the condition of a restricted free agent.

“Whilst still being contracted and considered for next season by Giants, they have allowed me to explore my options,” ShadoW said on Twitter. “Looking for [a] team in any region VCT or Ascension. [I’m an] experienced vocal player, flex support as secondary caller or IGL.”

The news comes after his teammates Vladyslav “Kiles” Shvets, Batuhan “russ” Malgaç, and Adam “Jesse” Čtvrtníček announced they’re restricted free agents at the end of September and earlier in October. Adolfo “Fit1nho” Gallego is the only VALORANT player of Giants who hasn’t announced his plans for 2023.

ShadoW started playing VALORANT professionally in April 2020 for team FABRIKEN and played for FunPlus Phoenix and Vitality before joining Giants in May 2022. During his professional career in Riot Games’ FPS, he most notably helped FPX win VCT Europe Stage Two Challengers One in April 2021.

Giants is one of the esports organizations that secured a spot in the EMEA partnership league for 2023, and by the looks of it, the Spanish club may end up playing with a whole different lineup next year. Whatever roster changes Giants is planning, it must submit its lineup with at least three players before Oct. 15, the deadline set by Riot.

Giants will compete in the EMEA VALORANT league alongside Fnatic, Team Liquid, Vitality, Karmine Corp, Natus Vincere, Heretics, FUT Esports, BBL Esports, and KOI.