Geoff Keighley teases VALORANT announcement for tomorrow morning

Journalist and Summer Game Fest producer Geoff Keighley has revealed that he’ll be hosting a livestream tomorrow featuring VALORANT and an announcement from Riot Games.

The stream goes live tomorrow, May 21, at 10am CT and it’s simply titled “VALORANT Update and Announcement.” Beyond that, nothing else has been confirmed.

Join me tomorrow morning at 11 am ET / 8 am PT for a @summergamefest stream and announcement with the @PlayVALORANT team at @riotgames pic.twitter.com/8XnJLuazRE — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 20, 2020

It’s anyone’s guess what the announcement will entail, but a new agent reveal is a possibility. It could also be a new map, new weapon skins, or a completely new surprise altogether.

Riot has previously said the game will launch with 10 or more agents and it’s due to be released this summer, so new characters have to be coming sometime soon. The game’s beta has eight playable characters right now.

The “update” part of the show could be an updated release date, too. The “summer 2020” window could get a lot more specific with an actual month and day given to the game’s full release.

It’s all speculation at this point, but the news will be revealed tomorrow morning. You can watch the announcement on the Summer Game Fest Twitch channel.