Gen.G to host VALORANT tournament showcasing best of female-identifying talent

Gen.G, along with Galorants, Tampax, and Always, will host a tournament showcasing female-identifying talent called the Astral Clash. The tournament will pit some of the best NA female-identifying VALORANT players against each other to raise money for charity.

“Tampax and Always are partnering with global esports organization Gen.G and Galorants, the largest VALORANT community of female-identifying and nonbinary gamers, to break down gendered stigmas and launch the Astral Clash tournament series with some of the best female-identifying VALORANT players in North America,” a press release reads.

Four teams will win an all-expenses-paid trip to the in-person live finals in southern California on Aug. 6. There will be ambassador teams headed up by women focused on empowerment and mentorship throughout the tournament. The qualifiers are online only and take place from June 17 to 19 and July 15 to 17 ahead of the final in August.

These teams will be raising money for two charities, the Period Education Project, which brings medically accurate period education to young people in underserved communities, and the Uniquely You Summit, which focuses on empowering Black girls to garner self-love, self-worth, and self-care. Fans can also head to the Procter and Gamble website to redeem points to provide a charitable donation.

“Through programs like Always’ #KeepHerPlaying campaign, we’ve seen firsthand the importance of encouraging girls to participate in sports to help build confidence,” said Melissa Suk, the vice president of North America Tampax and Always at Procter & Gamble. “We’re proud to expand this work into esports by partnering with Gen.G and Galorants, two like-minded organizations who champion the same mission of breaking down barriers in the gaming community, to continue to deliver on our mission.”

Those who wish to participate can join on the Astral Clash website, and those who would like to watch and make a charitable donation during the event can tune into the Galorants Twitch channel on June 17 to 19 and July 15 to 17.