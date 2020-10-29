Gen.G, Envy, TSM, and Cloud9 Blue advance to semifinals of VALORANT First Strike qualifiers

The top four teams have been locked in for the semifinals of the VALORANT First Strike qualifiers.

On one side of yesterday’s quarterfinal bracket, Canadian squad Gen.G upset first-seed Sentinels, while Team Envy narrowly defeated T1. On the other, TSM outclassed 100 Thieves and Cloud9 Blue took out Slimy Boogermen.

With the results, Gen.G, Envy, TSM, and Cloud9 Blue have now advanced directly to the main event, scheduled to take place on Dec. 3. But before they get the chance to compete for the First Strike title and $100,000 prize pool, they’ll have to prove themselves in the semifinals.

Gen.G will matchup against Envy at 4pm CT, and TSM will go head-to-head with Cloud9 Blue at 7pm PM. The winners of the best-of-three matches will face each other in the grand finals.

The losers from the Nerd Street Gamers quarterfinals—Sentinels, T1, 100 Thieves, and Slimy Boogermen—will have the opportunity to redeem themselves and qualify again in the UMG qualifiers on Nov. 18. There, four more teams will advance straight to the First Strike regional finals.