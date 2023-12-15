Game Changers EMEA 2024: All dates to remember

Mark your calendars whether you're going to participate or watch Game Changers EMEA in 2024

Riot Games has unveiled all changes coming to the VCT Game Changers EMEA ecosystem in 2024, including the competition’s format and schedule. Mark your calendar with these key dates and gear up for an exciting year of VALORANT in EMEA as the Game Changers begins to unfold with a series of thrilling competitions.

VCT Game Changers Format for 2024. Image via Riot Games

The action begins with the Open Qualifier for the Kickoff event, which will serve as the gateway to the VCT Game Changers EMEA 2024 Stage 1. The competition will see 128 teams engage in a single-elimination showdown for four coveted spots in the Closed Qualifier, which will intensify the competition by pitting the top four teams against select high-performers from the previous year’s VCT Game Changers EMEA Stage 3. With a double-elimination format, the Closed Qualifier sets the stage for the top eight teams to qualify for the initial stage of 2024.

Sign-ups for Open Qualifier: Jan. 12- 23

Kickoff Open Qualifier: Jan 26 – 28

Kickoff Closed Qualifier: Feb. 3 – 4

This first stage of the 2024 season will feature a Group Stage where ten teams, including two invited participants, will face off against each other. The competition then escalates into the Playoffs in a double-elimination bracket.

Group Stage: Feb. 16 – 27

Playoffs: March 4 – 11

Thirty teams, comprising regional invitees, Open Qualifier victors, and the two relegated teams, will compete for the top two spots to earn a promotion to Game Changers EMEA for the subsequent stage.

Sign-ups for Open Qualifier: March 2 -13

Open Qualifier: To be confirmed, between March 14 – 29

Contenders Series 1: March 30 – April 7

Group Stage and Playoffs: To be confirmed, between Apr. 8 and June 7

Sign-ups for Open Qualifier June 8th to June 19th

Open Qualifier: To be confirmed, between March 14 – 29

Contenders Series 2: July 6 – 14

Group Stage and Playoffs: To be confirmed.

Further dates are expected to be announced toward the start of the 2024 season.