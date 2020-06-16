G2 signs Mixwell as first player for pro VALORANT roster

Another CS:GO pro has made the switch over to VALORANT. G2 Esports has signed Oscar “Mixwell” Cañellas Colocho as its first player and the captain of its VALORANT lineup, the organization announced today.

“G2’s history shows that they are competitive in every game they’ve been part of and their content is also top, most of my fans are also G2 fans so it makes even more sense for me,” Mixwell said. “The goal is to be the best VALORANT team in the world and I want to be the best player in the game, have fun representing the fans around the world, and I am sure we can do it together.”

Mixwell has been one of the most well-known Spanish players in the CS:GO competitive scene, having played for teams like OpTic Gaming, G2, Movistar Riders, and, most recently, Cloud9. The 24-year-old has been extremely active in the VALORANT pro scene, though. He’s already won five tournaments since the closed beta started in April.

G2’s CEO Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez Santiago also praised Mixwell, saying “many top organizations fought hard” to have him on their lineups. The 30-year-old also guaranteed fans that his team will become world champions soon.

Ocelote knows a bit about building a world-class esports roster. In League of Legends, G2 is one of the most popular teams in the world. Their constant creativity and aggressiveness helped them win the Mid-Season Invitational last year and they look poised to win plenty of trophies this season as well.

G2 will continue to build a VALORANT roster around Mixwell in the coming weeks.