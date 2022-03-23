FPX become second team to qualify for 2022 VCT Masters Reykjavik with dominant win over Liquid

FunPlus Phoenix have joined Fnatic as the second EMEA VALORANT team to qualify for 2022 VCT Masters Reykjavik after dominating their Group A rematch against Team Liquid today en route to a 2-0 series victory.

On the first map, Split, Liquid held their nerve against FPX’s quirky agent composition after a clutch one-vs-two from Liquid in-game leader Jamppi to end the first half at 7-5.

But after grabbing the following pistol round, FPX brought the scoreline back even. Both teams stood at 10-10 before FPX carried this lead to game point. In the final round, Liquid nearly made a comeback after an Ardiis whiff, but FPX ultimately staved off Liquid’s advances.

Game two on Haven began almost as a carbon copy of the first game, only it was Liquid who fell behind in the first half 7-5 before a pair of pistol rounds helped them bring the game back to 7-7. But FPX stunned Liquid after those initial pistol rounds. They left their opponents with just two rounds after that start to close out the series 2-0 after their 13-9 victory on Haven.

Today’s match between FPX and Liquid was a stark contrast from the day’s first series between Fnatic and MC3, which was a much closer showdown. Instead, we saw FPX dominate the rematch against Group A’s third seed Liquid.

This win signifies a major milestone for FPX’s VALORANT division, marking their first LAN qualification. After a strong start to 2021, FPX fell down the ranks of the EMEA scene and ultimately missed out on the EMEA VCT Last Chance Qualifier. Now, with a new lineup centered around young players, FPX will finally have their shot at the international competition at VCT Masters Reykjavik.

FPX’s next match against Fnatic in the upper bracket finals will be played on Friday, March 25. The winner of this match will move on to the grand finals, while the loser will drop down to the lower bracket finals.

As for Liquid, this loss does not eliminate them from VCT Masters Reykjavik contention. But they will need to win two series in the lower bracket if they want to be that final EMEA team to qualify for VCT Masters Reykjavik.

Their first match against Guild Esports will be played on Thursday, March 24, where both teams will be fighting to avoid elimination.