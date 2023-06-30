2 former VALORANT meta-defining agents are crushing it in Team Deathmatch

The unique, compelling, and strangely competitive Team Deathmatch mode that’s recently arrived in VALORANT has its own meta, with players prioritizing more damage and sustainability rather than trying to build a normal team comp. However, two agents that at different times absolutely dominated the standard play meta are seeing a resurgence and early success in TDM.

Per data from Blitz.gg, Chamber and Astra are two of the top performing agents in TDM when it comes to overall win rate and K/D. Both agents are top five in both categories: Chamber is second in win rate and fourth in K/D, while Astra has the fifth best win rate and the third highest K/D. Where they truly stand apart, aside from playstyle of course, is pick rate: Chamber is in the top half of agents when it comes to total selections, while Astra has been the very least picked agent overall.

Top VALORANT agents in Team Deathmatch, sorted by win percentage. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In VALORANT‘s still relatively short history, both Chamber and Astra have had their individual time in the spotlight as the focal point of the game’s competitive meta. Following her launch in 2021, Astra’s ability to quickly deploy and activate her Stars made her the go-to controller before her nerfs. Chamber was a vital part of any composition in 2022, with many pro teams electing to put their duelist/entry players on the unique sentinel agent, before he also got nerfed.

Despite the nerfs that took them out of the top spot for unrated and competitive play, TDM players so far have been able to capitalize on Chamber and Astra’s strengths. Chamber’s Headhunter pistol recharges pretty quickly, his ultimate is still a free Operator, and in a mode where kills and deaths matter so much, being able to get one or two kills before teleporting to safety is tremendously valuable.

In smaller maps like the ones created for TDM, Astra’s Gravity Well and Nova Pulse provide a ton of extra value, and specific placement of Cosmic Divide could allow Astra’s team to camp the enemy team spawn pretty effectively.

