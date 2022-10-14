Fnatic reportedly completing VALORANT roster with 2 European players

Fnatic is set to sign former Guild Esports member Leo Jannesson and former Masters: Berlin winner Timofey “Chronicle” Khromov to complete its VALORANT roster, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis.

Chronicle was on the Gambit Esports roster that rolled their way through Masters: Berlin and were runners up at the following VALORANT Champions event. Due to conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, Gambit Esports took a backseat in the VALORANT scene and the team rebranded to M3C. With no backing from an organization, the team eventually split and now the former players are reportedly joining multiple EMEA-partnered teams.

Sources: FNATIC 🇪🇺 set to sign Chronicle 🇷🇺 and Leo 🇸🇪.



The process of getting visas for Russians is a bit complicated (as reported), in case of not getting it in time it is likely that Mistic will play the next event with Fnatic. Nothing is confirmed

⬇️https://t.co/7QNsEnz4UQ — Alejandro Gomis (@anonimotum) October 14, 2022

Leo is an upcoming young talent that got his start by playing with Guild Esports back in 2021. While he has little LAN experience compared to the other members of Fnatic, his performance at Masters: Copenhagen earlier this year skyrocketed him to a worthy position on a franchised team.

After falling short at VALORANT Champions Istanbul, Fnatic moved James “Mistic” Orfila and Enzo Mestari to the team’s inactive roster and allowed the player to explore their choices in the offseason. Meanwhile, Fnatic locked down Jake “Boaster” Howlett and Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev by extending their contracts until 2025 and 2026. With two empty slots on the team, Fnatic would have to do some shopping around to determine who would be the best fit for their team.

The reported moves to bring in Chronicle and Leo have not been confirmed by Fnatic.